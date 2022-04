Three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. Portuguese prosecutors have named a formal suspect in the 15-year-old case. UPI Photo/File

April 22 (UPI) -- Portuguese prosecutors Thursday named a suspect in the Madeline McCann disappearance 15 years ago. Christian Brueckner, a German convicted rapist, has so far not been charged in the 2007 disappearance. He was formally named as a suspect by German authorities at the request of Portuguese prosecutors in Faro. Advertisement

Brueckner is serving a sentence in Oldenburg prison in northern Germany for the rape of a woman in 2005. The rape happened in the Algarve region of Portugal near where Madeline was abducted.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeline's disappearance.

The German national was informally a suspect in the McCann case when his lawyers challenged his European arrest warrant and extradition from Italy to Germany in 2020.

A statement Thursday from the Portimao section of the Faro department of criminal investigation and prosecution said that a person was made an "arguido," a "named suspect" or "formal suspect."

The move comes as the case nears Portugal's 15-year statute of limitations for crimes with a maximum sentence of 10 years or more.

Madeline disappeared from an apartment in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

Both Madeline's parents were at first named as formal suspects in the case before later being cleared. In October of 2007 police in Portugal believed Madeline was dead and searched for a body.

In June of 2020, German police said Madeline was believed to be dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible for it.