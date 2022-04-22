Trending
World News
April 22, 2022 / 4:00 PM

U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine

By Doug Cunningham
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) sits next Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Russia Eastern Ukraine conflict takes place in the evening at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on February 23, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

"He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently," U.N. spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a statement Friday. Guterres will have a working meeting and lunch in face-to-face meetings with Putin and Lavrov.

Guterres is working to coordinate a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Letters delivered to Putin and Zelensky asked to discuss "urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the U.N. and international law," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.

Both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the United Nations.

The United Nations said in a press briefing that they are gravely alarmed by the mounting humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the intensifying Russian offensive in the east of the country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in the briefing that 5 million people have now fled Ukraine and more than 7 million have been displaced within the country.

"The loss of life and severe trauma caused by attacks on hospitals, schools and places of refuge is utterly shocking, as is the devastation of critical civilian infrastructure in the country," U.N. Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad said.

A U.N.-led humanitarian convoy has reached Chernihiv and communities nearby for the first time since the escalation of the war in eastern Ukraine. Nine trucks delivered critical relief supplies for more than 13,800 people in Chernihiv.

The United Nations and partners have not been able to reach Mariupol and Kherson with relief supplies.

The relief includes food for 5,000 people and infant cereals, thermal blankets, water supplies and other humanitarian aid.

The U.N. Population Fund said the war continues to "cause terrifying suffering, destruction and displacement, taking a disproportionate toll on women and girls. "

Dalai Lama calls for reduced fossil fuel use, more tree planting in Earth Day message
World News // 2 hours ago
Dalai Lama calls for reduced fossil fuel use, more tree planting in Earth Day message
April 22 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama called for reduced fossil fuel use in favor of renewable energy sources across the globe in his climate crisis-focused Earth Day message on Friday.
U.S. delegation meets with Solomon Island officials over China
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. delegation meets with Solomon Island officials over China
April 22 (UPI) -- Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told a high-level U.S. delegation on Friday that its agreement with China did not include a long-term military presence or military bases there.
French authorities seek Carlos Ghosn, former auto executive turned fugitive
World News // 4 hours ago
French authorities seek Carlos Ghosn, former auto executive turned fugitive
April 22 (UPI) -- Carlos Ghosn, a former executive at Nissan and Renault, is being sought by prosecutors in France, who issued an arrest warrant Friday as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and corporate asset abuse.
South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus said it has commercially launched a quantum-resistant cryptography technology.
GM Korea aims to double production in next two years
World News // 6 hours ago
GM Korea aims to double production in next two years
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- General Motors Korea said it aims to double its production in the next two years.
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
World News // 7 hours ago
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
April 22 (UPI) -- Portuguese prosecutors Thursday named a suspect in the Madeline McCann disappearance 15 years ago.
France election: Macron, Le Pen enter final day of campaigning before Sunday vote
World News // 7 hours ago
France election: Macron, Le Pen enter final day of campaigning before Sunday vote
April 22 (UPI) -- Coming off a strong debate performance on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have built a solid lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen going into France's presidential election this weekend.
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
World News // 8 hours ago
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
April 22 (UPI) -- A military commander in Moscow said on Friday that the goal of Russia's new phase of the war is to take full control of southern and eastern Ukraine and connecting the Donbas region with Crimea via land.
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
April 22 (UPI) -- Asia's approval of U.S. leadership rose to its highest level in years in 2021, according to a survey released by pollster Gallup on Friday, jumping by 10 percentage points during President Joe Biden's first year.
Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have been exchanging warm words through personal letters this week, both governments announced Friday -- a rare show of goodwill on the peninsula.
