U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) sits next Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Russia Eastern Ukraine conflict takes place in the evening at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on February 23, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday. "He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently," U.N. spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a statement Friday. Guterres will have a working meeting and lunch in face-to-face meetings with Putin and Lavrov. Advertisement

Guterres is working to coordinate a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Letters delivered to Putin and Zelensky asked to discuss "urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the U.N. and international law," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.

Both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the United Nations.

The United Nations said in a press briefing that they are gravely alarmed by the mounting humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the intensifying Russian offensive in the east of the country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in the briefing that 5 million people have now fled Ukraine and more than 7 million have been displaced within the country.

"The loss of life and severe trauma caused by attacks on hospitals, schools and places of refuge is utterly shocking, as is the devastation of critical civilian infrastructure in the country," U.N. Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad said.

A U.N.-led humanitarian convoy has reached Chernihiv and communities nearby for the first time since the escalation of the war in eastern Ukraine. Nine trucks delivered critical relief supplies for more than 13,800 people in Chernihiv.

The United Nations and partners have not been able to reach Mariupol and Kherson with relief supplies.

The relief includes food for 5,000 people and infant cereals, thermal blankets, water supplies and other humanitarian aid.

The U.N. Population Fund said the war continues to "cause terrifying suffering, destruction and displacement, taking a disproportionate toll on women and girls. "