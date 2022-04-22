Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 22, 2022 / 2:45 AM

Organization of American States suspends Russia's observer status

By Darryl Coote
Organization of American States suspends Russia's observer status
The Organization of American States suspended Russia's permanent observer status over its war in Ukraine. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The Organization of American States has suspended Russia's status as a permanent observer over its war in Ukraine.

The intergovernmental institution 34 members voted 25 in favor of the motion to suspend Moscow's participation in the group with eight states declining to vote and one absent during a special meeting of the permanent council in Washington, D.C.

The meeting the was convened Thursday afternoon at the request of Antigua and Barbuda and Guatemala with support of Canada, Columbia, Granada, the United States and Uruguay.

RELATED Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion

"With the passage of this resolution, OAS member states demonstrated that we do not stand on the sidelines in the face of the Russian government's violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement after the motion was passed. "Our hemisphere stands with Ukraine."

Advertisement

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's permanent observer to the OAS, called its suspension from the organization "a grave mistake" that was made under the pressure of the United States and "its satellites"

"We are being punished for firmly defending our legitimate national interests and refusing to obey an outside will," he said in a statement. "We regret that the decision -- unprecedented for the OAS -- to review the observer status relies on false facts, about which many of the delegations know only from hearsay."

RELATED Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol

The resolution approved by the member states calls for the suspension of Russia's permanent observer status due to the rising number of deaths and displacement of people caused by the Kremlin's nearly two-month-old war in Ukraine.

It states the members are "appalled by the reports of the terrible atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol and in other Ukrainian towns." They also express "grave concern at the Russian Federation's violation of international law, including international humanitarian law."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,340 civilians with another 5 million forced to flee the country, according to United Nations data.

RELATED Biden sends $1.3 billion in new aid to Ukraine, opens path to U.S. for refugees

Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda's permanent representative to the OAS, told member states prior to the vote that his country joined Guatemala "with a heavy heart" in presenting the resolution to suspend Russia's participation but Moscow's invasion and subsequent atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine has left them no choice but to revoke its status.

Advertisement

"It is manifestly evident that by its aggression against Ukraine and the events that followed that the Russian federation has violated the terms under which this permanent council granted it status as permanent observer," he said during the meeting. "The circumstances that determined its acceptance have significantly changed."

Bradley Freden, interim U.S. permanent representative to the organization, told member states that they cannot stay silent amid Russia's atrocities and that they must hold the Kremlin to account.

"Our action today shines a bright light on an ugly reality, calling out the Russian government for its unjustified and illegal use of force and its utter disregard for humanitarian law," he said. "We -- the OAS -- cannot turn a blind eye to the suffering Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused."

Russia became a permanent member in 1992.

The vote by the OAS follows the U.N. General Assembly earlier this month suspending Russia from its Human Rights Council.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for a Ukrainian Ruslan Nechyporenko, who was killed March 17 by Russian soldiers in the recaptured city of Bucha, north of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion
April 21 (UPI) -- Feldman Ecopark, a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, confirmed Thursday that two employees who went missing after they stayed behind to feed animals while Russia invaded the country had been killed by Russian gunfire.
Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol
April 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian politicians from the city of Mariupol accused Russian occupying forces on Thursday of attempting to conceal the deaths of thousands of civilians by burying bodies in mass graves.
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed success in Mariupol, but ordered troops not to storm a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters continued their resistance and refused to surrender. -
Fire reported at inter-Korean industrial complex
World News // 13 hours ago
Fire reported at inter-Korean industrial complex
April 21 (UPI) -- A fire broke out on Thursday at a North Korean industrial complex, which was previously a jointly run inter-Korean facility and where South Korean factories and properties are still present, officials confirmed.
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
World News // 14 hours ago
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
April 21 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake nearing a magnitude of 7.0 struck on Thursday off the western coast of Nicaragua in Central America.
Belgium's deputy prime minister steps down amid husband's brain cancer battle
World News // 14 hours ago
Belgium's deputy prime minister steps down amid husband's brain cancer battle
April 21 (UPI) -- Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès is temporarily stepping down from her role to care for her husband battling aggressive brain cancer, she announced on social media Thursday.
Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan
World News // 16 hours ago
Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan
April 21 (UPI) -- For the second day this week, explosions rocked Afghanistan on Thursday and killed several people, including worshipers at a mosque in the northern part of the country, officials said.
Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo
World News // 18 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo
April 21 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, marked her 96th birthday on Thursday with the release of a new photograph.
Japanese PM Kishida sends ritual offering to WWII shrine, stirs anger in South Korea
World News // 19 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida sends ritual offering to WWII shrine, stirs anger in South Korea
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering to a controversial war shrine on Thursday, stirring anger in South Korea, which views the shrine as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's World War II crimes.
U.S. announces action to curb attempts to evade Russian sanctions
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. announces action to curb attempts to evade Russian sanctions
April 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian entities and individuals trying to help Russia evade sanctions already imposed by the United States and allies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan
Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement