Officials of LG Uplus check their quantum-resistant cryptography technology at the company’s office in Seoul. Photo courtesy of LG Uplus

SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus said it has commercially launched a quantum-resistant cryptography technology. The Seoul-based company said Thursday the technology, called "post-quantum cryptography," would deal with any potential threats to the public-key cryptosystems posed by quantum computers.

"We think that our technology is the world's first commercial service employing quantum-resistant crypto-solutions," a LG Uplus spokesman told UPI News Korea.

"Those who care about data security and the integrity of digital communications will be our clients, including financial companies or government organizations," he said.

LG Uplus obtained a license for the PQC technology, which South Korean venture startup CryptoLab came up with in the late 2010s.

CrytoLab researcher Hong Dong-yeon said its technology is devised to build cryptographic systems, which are secure against both quantum and conventional computers.

"Quantum computing is in its early days. Even if technologies on quantum computing develop later, I don't think that it will be able to beat PQC," Hong said in a telephone interview.

"In addition, PQC will become more powerful in line with the advancement of quantum computers," he said.

The total market for quantum technologies, including computing, sensing and cryptography, is expected to expand quickly in the coming years.

Global business tracker Yole Development predicted last year that the market size for quantum technologies would grow from $340 million in 2020 to $2.9 billion in 2030. Quantum cryptography was predicted to take the largest proportion at $1.16 billion.