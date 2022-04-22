Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 22, 2022 / 6:20 AM

Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged personal letters this week, both governments reported Friday. File Photo by EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have been exchanging warm words through personal letters this week, both governments announced Friday -- a rare show of goodwill on the increasingly tense peninsula.

Moon, whose presidential term ends in May, initiated the correspondence with a letter that Kim received Wednesday, North Korean state media reported.

Advertisement

The South Korean president, who made closer ties with the North a key goal of his administration, told Kim he hoped that a joint declaration the two leaders signed in 2018 would form "the foundation for the reunification even after his retirement," Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim replied Thursday, saying that he also hoped that inter-Korean relations would improve and that he "appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation," the KCNA report said.

Advertisement
RELATED Fire reported at inter-Korean industrial complex

The exchange was an expression of the "deep trust" between the two leaders, Kim added.

The cordial words come in stark contrast to North Korea's inflammatory actions in recent months. Pyongyang has conducted 13 weapons tests since the beginning of the year, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last month.

While most of Pyongyang's angry rhetoric remains targeted at the United States, it has also reserved scorn for its southern neighbor. Earlier this month, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, threatened the use of tactical nuclear weapons if South Korea's military launched an attack.

RELATED North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns

Seoul also confirmed the correspondence Friday, with presidential spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee saying the letters "looked back on the past five years and sympathized with the continued efforts to achieve peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula through mutual trust and dialogue."

"Although sad moments intersect with memories of overwhelming emotions, I still think that we have taken a sure step that will change the fate of the Korean Peninsula by working hand in hand," Moon wrote, according to Park.

The two leaders were at the center of a renewed period of detente in 2018 and 2019 that led to three inter-Korean summits and enduring images such as an address by Moon to a packed Pyongyang stadium.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula

Moon also played a key role in facilitating the historic summit between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018. However, a second Trump-Kim meeting in February 2019 ended abruptly without an agreement, and nuclear negotiations have remained stalled ever since.

In the intervening years, North Korea has ignored Moon's efforts to resume dialogue and instead focused on weapons development despite punishing international sanctions and an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim lifted a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests, announced ahead of his first meeting with Trump, with the ICBM launch in March. Seoul and Washington have warned that a nuclear weapon test appears likely.

Moon is limited to a single five-year presidential term by South Korea's constitution. His successor, conservative President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, takes office on May 10 and is looking to recalibrate the relationship with the North.

Yoon has said he remains open to dialogue with Pyongyang, but has vowed to take a tougher stance, labeling North Korea the "main enemy."

Latest Headlines

U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
World News // 37 minutes ago
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
April 22 (UPI) -- Asia's approval of U.S. leadership rose to its highest level in years in 2021, according to a survey released by pollster Gallup on Friday, jumping by 10 percentage points during President Joe Biden's first year.
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
World News // 1 hour ago
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
April 22 (UPI) -- A court in eastern China has sentenced an American to death for the intentional homicide of his girlfriend, according to local media.
Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $600B, says Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
World News // 3 hours ago
Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $600B, says Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
April 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on members of the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance, stating it will cost $600 billion dollars to rebuild the war-torn country following Russia's invasion.
Organization of American States suspends Russia's observer status
World News // 4 hours ago
Organization of American States suspends Russia's observer status
April 22 (UPI) -- The Organization of American States has suspended Russia's status as a permanent observer over its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion
April 21 (UPI) -- Feldman Ecopark, a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, confirmed Thursday that two employees who went missing after they stayed behind to feed animals while Russia invaded the country had been killed by Russian gunfire.
Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol
April 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian politicians from the city of Mariupol accused Russian occupying forces on Thursday of attempting to conceal the deaths of thousands of civilians by burying bodies in mass graves.
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
April 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed success in Mariupol, but ordered troops not to storm a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters continued their resistance and refused to surrender. -
Fire reported at inter-Korean industrial complex
World News // 18 hours ago
Fire reported at inter-Korean industrial complex
April 21 (UPI) -- A fire broke out on Thursday at a North Korean industrial complex, which was previously a jointly run inter-Korean facility and where South Korean factories and properties are still present, officials confirmed.
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
World News // 19 hours ago
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
April 21 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake nearing a magnitude of 7.0 struck on Thursday off the western coast of Nicaragua in Central America.
Belgium's deputy prime minister steps down amid husband's brain cancer battle
World News // 19 hours ago
Belgium's deputy prime minister steps down amid husband's brain cancer battle
April 21 (UPI) -- Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès is temporarily stepping down from her role to care for her husband battling aggressive brain cancer, she announced on social media Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan
Several dead after multiple bombing attacks across Afghanistan
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
Russia claims success in Mariupol; owner calls steel plant situation catastrophic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement