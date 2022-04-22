Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 22, 2022 / 9:53 AM

GM Korea aims to double production in next two years

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
GM Korea aims to double production in next two years
Former Major League Baseball player Choo Shin-soo poses in front of the Chevrolet Tahoe at a stadium in Incheon, South Korea. Photo courtesy of GM Korea

SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- General Motors Korea said it aims to double its production in the next two years.

The Incheon-based company, which rolled out around 237,000 vehicles last year, announced its plan Wednesday to manufacture 500,000 automobiles next year.

Advertisement

Toward that end, GM Korea is scheduled to expand its factories in the country and agreed with the trade union to relocate more than 1,200 workers by the end of this year.

"Currently, GM Korea is producing the crossover model of the Chevrolet Trailblazer. We will also produce GM's new model, which is to be unveiled later this year," a GM spokesman told UPI News Korea.

RELATED New York Int'l Auto Show returns with focus on EVs after 3-year COVID-19 hiatus

"At that point, we will achieve an annual production capacity of half a million units. That would pave the way for us to get back on track," he said.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it had picked former Major League Baseball player Choo Shin-soo to promote the launch of the Chevrolet Tahoe in South Korea.

GM Korea started delivering the sports utility vehicles to Korean customers this week.

RELATED GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs

In the United States, Choo played for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

"Despite assistance from its parent company and the Korean government, GM Korea has seen massive losses over the past few years. For example, its loss amounted to $300 million last year," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo said in a telephone interview.

"But the company has shown signs of rebounding. For example, its sales of the Chevrolet Trailblazer are quite good. If a new model sells well later this year, the company would be able to get back on track," he said.

RELATED Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in

To bail out its struggling Korean unit, GM in the United States has provided $6.4 billion. The state-run Korea Development Bank also has provided $750 million to GM Korea since 2018.

Latest Headlines

South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service
World News // 37 minutes ago
South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus said it has commercially launched a quantum-resistant cryptography technology.
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
World News // 1 hour ago
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
April 22 (UPI) -- Portuguese prosecutors Thursday named a suspect in the Madeline McCann disappearance 15 years ago.
France election: Macron, Le Pen enter final day of campaigning before Sunday vote
World News // 1 hour ago
France election: Macron, Le Pen enter final day of campaigning before Sunday vote
April 22 (UPI) -- Coming off a strong debate performance on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have built a solid lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen going into France's presidential election this weekend.
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
World News // 2 hours ago
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
April 22 (UPI) -- A military commander in Moscow said on Friday that the goal of Russia's new phase of the war is to take full control of southern and eastern Ukraine and connecting the Donbas region with Crimea via land.
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
April 22 (UPI) -- Asia's approval of U.S. leadership rose to its highest level in years in 2021, according to a survey released by pollster Gallup on Friday, jumping by 10 percentage points during President Joe Biden's first year.
Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un exchanges friendly letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have been exchanging warm words through personal letters this week, both governments announced Friday -- a rare show of goodwill on the peninsula.
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
World News // 5 hours ago
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
April 22 (UPI) -- A court in eastern China has sentenced an American to death for the intentional homicide of his girlfriend, according to local media.
Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $600B, says Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
World News // 6 hours ago
Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $600B, says Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
April 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on members of the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance, stating it will cost $600 billion dollars to rebuild the war-torn country following Russia's invasion.
Organization of American States suspends Russia's observer status
World News // 7 hours ago
Organization of American States suspends Russia's observer status
April 22 (UPI) -- The Organization of American States has suspended Russia's status as a permanent observer over its war in Ukraine.
Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion
April 21 (UPI) -- Feldman Ecopark, a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, confirmed Thursday that two employees who went missing after they stayed behind to feed animals while Russia invaded the country had been killed by Russian gunfire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Supreme Court votes 8-1 to exclude Puerto Ricans from federal benefits
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Florida bride, caterer face felonies for cannabis-laced wedding food
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Chinese court sentences U.S. teacher to death
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement