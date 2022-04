Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, in early 2020 in his first public appearance after escaping justice in Japan. On Friday, French authorities issued an international warrant for his arrest. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Carlos Ghosn, a former top executive at Nissan and Renault, is being sought by prosecutors in France after they issued an international arrest warrant Friday as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and abuse of corporate assets. Ghosn, a leader in the automotive industry for more than two decades, is accused of enriching himself by channeling millions of euros from Renault accounts to an Omani corporation. Advertisement

The 66-year-old has been living in Lebanon as a fugitive since 2019. He was previously arrested by Japanese authorities in late 2018 when he was accused of evading taxes while in charge of Nissan.

Ghosn escaped Japan in late December 2019 while out on bail awaiting trial on charges including breach of trust, underreporting his salary and siphoning payments from the automaker.

Ghosn fled Japan by hiding in a musical instrument case that was loaded onto a private jet.

He made his way to Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

A lawyer for Ghosn described the French arrest warrant as "surprising," adding that his client is forbidden by Lebanese authorities from leaving the country. "Carlos Ghosn has always cooperated with French judicial officials," Jean Tamalet told Automotive News by phone.

Advertisement

In 2010, while running Nissan in Japan and Renault in France, he told a group of graduate students in California about the cultural differences between the two countries that led him to use different tools and communication skills to be successful.

Between 2001 and 2017, Ghosn was recognized for his leadership with multiple honors from organizations and business magazines.

RELATED Prosecutors in Japan charge 2 Americans with helping Carlos Ghosn escape