Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 21, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Putin claims victory in Mariupol after 2 failed deadlines, calls Russian troops 'heroes'

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Putin claims victory in Mariupol after 2 failed deadlines, calls Russian troops 'heroes'
A truck with the letter "Z" drives past an apartment building displaying a mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the town of Kashira, Russia, on Wednesday. The letter Z, which is painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has quickly become a symbol of support of the Russian army. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- After relentless bombardment and multiple ultimatums, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday attempted to claim victory in Mariupol -- a key battleground in Ukraine where resistance fighters have repeatedly denied Moscow's advances.

For weeks, Russian forces have attacked Mariupol to gain a strategic advantage in the southern port city, but have met stubborn resistance there by Ukraine's military and civilian fighters. This week, Moscow has shelled a steel plant there where many of the resistance fighters have hunkered down.

Advertisement

Since the invasion began Feb. 24, Putin has falsely claimed Russia's war is a "peacekeeping" mission intended to root out neo-Nazi leadership in the former Soviet republic. He's also said the invasion is "saving" people in Ukraine. On Thursday, he struck a similar chord.

"The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success," the Kremlin leader said according to the state-run Tass news agency.

Advertisement
RELATED 'Peace or air conditioning': Italy limits a/c, heating temps to conserve energy

"I congratulate you. Pass on the words of gratitude to the troops," Putin told Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu. "I want them all to know ... they are all heroes."

During the meeting with Putin, Shoigu said that Russian troops "liberated" the city.

Thursday's remarks came after Putin issued two ultimatums this week for Ukrainian forces to surrender Mariupol. They complied with neither -- and they continue to hold the Azovstal steel plant.

RELATED U.S. announces action to curb attempts to evade Russian sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defense minister Sergei Shoigu, pictured here watching military drills in 2020, told reporters on Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine has "liberated" Mariupol -- a battleground city in southern Ukraine. File Photo by Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

Putin also noted Thursday that he's ordered his troops not to storm the Azovstal plant in an apparent change of strategy.

Mariupol is important to Russia because it would provide a land bridge from Crimea -- which Moscow unlawfully annexed in 2014 -- to the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Mariupol would also aid Russia in its new military focus on controlling the Donbas, a separatist-help region that's opposed the government in Kyiv for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

In Thursday's meeting, Putin explained that efforts to raid the four-square-mile steel plant and its network of tunnels is "impractical" and said Russian forces instead will form a blockade so tight that "even a fly can't get in or out."

RELATED Biden hails 'tough and proud' Ukrainian fighters in summit with U.S. military leaders

The meeting came one day after Moscow agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol to allow an escape for thousands of trapped civilians there. A small convoy of buses carried civilians out of the city on Wednesday, but Ukrainian officials said the effort was largely unsuccessful. Those who escaped were women, children and the elderly.

One of the primary factors that hindered greater success in evacuating Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, was the lack of a genuine cease-fire. Despite agreeing to the escape corridor, Russian forces relentlessly bombed the city all day Wednesday.

Moscow says it has tightened its grip in the Luhansk region of the Donbas -- where regional leader Serhiy Haidai admitted that Russia now controls about 80% of the area, including the town of Kreminna. Russian defense officials said they ordered more than 1,000 strikes on Ukrainians positions.

Russia also is continuing its advance toward Kramatorsk, also in the Donbas region, with rocket attacks Thursday. Dozens of Ukrainian civilians, including children, were killed in Kramatorsk two weeks ago when a Russian airstrike targeted a crowded train station there where people were waiting for transportation out of the area.

Advertisement

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for a Ukrainian Ruslan Nechyporenko, who was killed March 17 by Russian soldiers in the recaptured city of Bucha, north of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo
World News // 23 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo
April 21 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, marked her 96th birthday on Thursday with the release of a new photograph.
Japanese PM Kishida sends ritual offering to WWII shrine, stirs anger in South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese PM Kishida sends ritual offering to WWII shrine, stirs anger in South Korea
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent an offering to a controversial war shrine on Thursday and stirred anger in South Korea, which views the shrine as an unapologetic symbol of Japan's World War II crimes.
U.S. announces action to curb attempts to evade Russian sanctions
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. announces action to curb attempts to evade Russian sanctions
April 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian entities and individuals trying to help Russia evade sanctions already imposed by the United States and allies.
Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
World News // 1 day ago
Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
April 20 (UPI) -- The planned opening of a humanitarian corridor in southern Ukraine to allow people trapped in Mariupol a way out of the fighting was stalled Wednesday because Russia couldn't ensure a cease-fire.
'Peace or air conditioning': Italy limits a/c, heating temps to conserve energy
World News // 17 hours ago
'Peace or air conditioning': Italy limits a/c, heating temps to conserve energy
April 20 (UPI) -- Public buildings in Italy will face new limits on air conditioning and heating temperatures in an effort to counter an energy crisis stemming from the Russian war on Ukraine.
British court orders Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.
World News // 21 hours ago
British court orders Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.
April 20 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may soon be extradited to the United States following the Westminster Magistrates' Court's formal order issued Wednesday.
Shanghai relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, 12 million freed from lockdown
World News // 23 hours ago
Shanghai relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, 12 million freed from lockdown
April 20 (UPI) -- Shanghai has relaxed the strict COVID-19 lockdown in China's financial hub, allowing 4 million more people to leave their homes.
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
World News // 1 day ago
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
April 20 (UPI) -- Chinese aviation officials issued a preliminary report Wednesday on the crash of China Eastern Flight MU3575 last month but were not able to shed light on the accident that killed all 132 people on board.
Taiwan TV station errs in reporting Chinese attacks, apologizes for causing alarm
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan TV station errs in reporting Chinese attacks, apologizes for causing alarm
April 20 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese television station has apologized after issuing erroneous reports of Chinese missile attacks during its morning broadcast on Wednesday, which spurred concern online.
Canada blacklists Putin's daughters, 12 others over Ukraine war
World News // 1 day ago
Canada blacklists Putin's daughters, 12 others over Ukraine war
April 20 (UPI) -- Canada sanctioned 14 people affiliated with the Kremlin, including the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
Humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol, Ukraine, stalled
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White House aide
Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White House aide
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
China releases preliminary report on Flight MU3575 crash, but mystery remains
South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution
South Carolina Supreme Court halts firing squad execution
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
Johnny Depp testifies his finger was severed in fight with Amber Heard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement