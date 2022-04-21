Trending
April 21, 2022 / 8:14 AM

Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo

By Ashley Williams
Queen Elizabeth II marks 96th birthday with new photo
For Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday on Thursday, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a new photograph. She is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Photo courtesy of  Royal Family/Twitter

April 21 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, marked her 96th birthday on Thursday with the release of a new photograph.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show commissioned the image taken last month of the queen, who is pictured standing between two of her fell ponies on Windsor Castle's grounds.

Her love of horses is well-documented; she's been breeding them for over 60 years.

Photographer Henry Dallal, who took the photo, was also commissioned to take Elizabeth's official 90th birthday portrait.

RELATED Famous birthdays for April 21: Iggy Pop, Robert Smith

She's pictured in her latest photo with Bybeck Nightingale on her left and Bybeck Katie on her right.

The queen's birthday was also marked with a gun salute in her honor.

Elizabeth will spend her special day at Sandringham Estate, one her favorite country retreats that late husband Prince Philip also enjoyed, the Evening Standard reported.

RELATED Prince Harry on visit to the queen: 'It was really nice to catch up with her'

Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, died April 9, 2021, weeks before Elizabeth's 95th birthday.

Sandringham Estate has been the British monarchs' private home for four generations, since 1862.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer were among those wishing the queen happy birthday.

Her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, William and Kate, the duke and duchess of Cambridge, also wished Elizabeth a "very happy 96th birthday" on Twitter calling her "an inspiration to so many across the U.K."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 96: a look back

Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs the service of Thanksgiving for the life of her husband, Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. The couple were married there in 1947. Andrew died in April 2021. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

