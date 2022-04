The earthquake Thursday was one of several powerful quakes to hit Nicaragua in recent years. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

April 21 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake nearing a magnitude of 7.0 struck on Thursday off the western coast of Nicaragua in Central America. The quake registered a magnitude of 6.7 and was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 40 miles southwest of Masachapa at a depth of 16 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Advertisement

Although the quake was on the upper end of the power scale, it did not necessitate a tsunami warning and there were no early reports of damage or injuries.

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo repeated that the quake produced no major damage.

"Let's take all preventive measures in the face of this type of event, clear the exits, stay together [with your] families, take care of our children," Murillo said, according to La Nueva Radio YA. "Our older adults, let's remember that these types of events are always accompanied by aftershocks."

Nicaragua and parts of Central America are prone to earthquakes.

Last September, a 6.5-magnitude quake struck near Jiquilillo and was felt as far away as Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

In 2016, a strong earthquake hit near Chinandega and produced a tsunami warning. The temblor ended up forcing patients at a damaged hospital to spend the night outdoors.