Belgium's deputy prime minister steps down amid husband's brain cancer battle

Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, who was the country's first woman prime minister from 2019 to 2020, is stepping down from her current role as her husband battles aggressive brain cancer, she announced Thursday. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès is temporarily stepping down from her role to care for her husband battling aggressive brain cancer, she announced on social media Thursday. The Reformist Movement member, who also serves as the European country's minister of foreign affairs, shared the news in a letter written in French on her Twitter page. Advertisement

"Life takes painful turns sometimes, unfortunately," Wilmès wrote. "Today, illness has suddenly entered our lives -- specifically that of my husband, Christopher. He, like far too many men, women and even children, must battle aggressive brain cancer."

Wilmès was Belgium's first woman prime minister from 2019 to 2020.

She and her Australian husband, Christopher Stone, have been married since 2009 and have three daughters together, as well as Stone's son from a past relationship.

Stone once played Australian Rules football with St Kilda, and since 2012, he's served as vice president of the Belgian branch of Australian Business in Europe, according to BBC News.

"Being a minister requires rigor, availability and a total commitment which would not allow me to provide the help and comfort that Christopher and our children will need during this difficult period," Wilmès wrote in her statement.

Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, offered support for Wilmès by temporarily assuming her role as the country's foreign minister in her absence.

"In an ordeal like this, it is the spouse, the mother who comes first," De Croo said, according to BBC News. "I wish Sophie, Christopher and their children a lot of courage and strength."

Ministers David Clarinval and Mathieu Michel expected to handle Wilmès' duties as she steps back from her role.