Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 19, 2022 / 5:39 AM

Economists urge G20 leaders to use oligarch targeting to end tax havens

By Darryl Coote
Economists urge G20 leaders to use oligarch targeting to end tax havens
Ahead of the leaders of the G20 finance meeting scheduled for Wednesday, more than a dozen economist called on them to take actions to tackle tax havens. Photo by G20/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- A group of renowned economists are calling on G20 leaders to use their targeting of international wealth owned by Russian oligarchs as an opportunity to create a global asset registry to snuff out tax havens.

In an open letter addressed to the G20 leaders ahead of their Wednesday meeting, the Independent Commission of International Corporate Taxation said the war in Ukraine has shown to the world the need to tackle tax havens is urgent, which can be done by implementing transparency measures.

Advertisement

Signed by economists Joseph Stiglitz, Thomas Piketty, Jose Antonio Ocampo and 11 other commissioners at the ICRICT, the letter states tax havens not only hinder a government's ability to impose sanctions but threatens the international rule of law that enables countries to coexist.

"As leaders of the planet's most important countries, you have a responsibility to make urgent decisions to prevent the world from sliding into chaos. And you also have a golden opportunity to do so," the economists said.

Advertisement
RELATED U.N. official tests COVID-19 positive, cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine cease-fire talks

While the pandemic and the Ukraine war have shown the world its economic deficiencies, specifically its lack of economic resilience, the crises have also revealed the extent of inequality and the amount of wealth that has been stowed away in tax havens by the world's wealthy.

According to Oxfam, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5 trillion amid the pandemic while 160 million people were forced into poverty.

However, the economists said it's often difficult to know and where this wealth is as it's often funneled through complex structures into tax havens.

RELATED Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive

"It is about targeting all oligarchs and all forms of wealth hidden from the tax authorities and the public in general and hidden in jurisdictions with high levels of financial opacity," the economists said.

To combat this practice, the economists suggest creating a network interconnecting all national asset registries of all different forms of wealth, from yachts to jewelery and artwork as well as cryptocurrencies.

The information will be first collected at the national level, then the regional and finally the world to create a centralized global resource detailing who owns what and where they own it.

RELATED Russian cosmonauts activate robotic arm on ISS during spacewalk

"Such a global asset registry is critical in breaking the wall of opacity that impedes the enforcement not just of tax laws, but also those attempting to circumscribe a range of illicit activities," they said, adding, "a Global Asset Registry would provide a means to record, measure and understand the distribution of global wealth and thereby empower governments and citizens with a thorough and detailed understanding of global inequality."

Advertisement

Russian invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, attracting international condemnation and numerous tranches of sanctions that have already taken a bit out of Moscow's economy.

Among the punitive measures are those targeting the wealth of oligarchs in the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, resulting in several high-profile yacht seizures by international authorities.

"No more excuses, no more pandemics, no more wars to justify lack of action," the economists said. "To persevere democracy, end spiraling inequality and rebuild the social contract."

The G20 leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday for the 2nd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor Meeting.

Latest Headlines

U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact
World News // 14 minutes ago
U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact
April 19 (UPI) -- The United States is raising alarm over a security deal in the works between China and the Solomon Islands as top diplomats head to the South Pacific in an effort to respond to Beijing's growing influence in the region.
Japan OKs use of vaccine by U.S. firm Novavax
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan OKs use of vaccine by U.S. firm Novavax
April 19 (UPI) -- Japanese health officials on Tuesday authorized the use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. pharmaceutical Novavax.
U.N. humanitarian chief cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine talks after COVID-19 test
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. humanitarian chief cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine talks after COVID-19 test
April 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations humanitarian chief was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19 hours after stating the prospects of a pause to the nearly two-month old war were out of reach for the time being.
Israeli forces strike terrorist targets in Gaza after rocket attack
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli forces strike terrorist targets in Gaza after rocket attack
April 18 (UPI) -- Israel launched a retaliatory airstrike early Tuesday hitting Hamas terrorist group targets in Gaza after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian-controlled territory.
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
World News // 11 hours ago
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
April 18 (UPI) -- The second phase of Russia's war on Ukraine has begun with the launching of a widely anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said Monday.
Samsung reclaims top position in global chip market in 2021
World News // 20 hours ago
Samsung reclaims top position in global chip market in 2021
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics nudged past Intel last year to reclaim the top spot in the global semiconductor market for the first time in three years, according to global business tracker Gartner.
Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts
World News // 20 hours ago
Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs has ordered seven automakers to recall about 54,000 vehicles over part defects.
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
World News // 21 hours ago
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
April 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Shanghai, China, have reported the first deaths in the city since it imposed a major new COVID-19 lockdown last month following a rise in infections.
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
April 18 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian missiles into Lviv on Monday killed several people, Ukrainian officials said -- signaling that Moscow hasn't given up trying to capture key cities in the western part of Ukraine.
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- American and South Korean forces kicked off their annual spring joint military exercises on Monday amid growing concerns over a potential nuclear weapons test by North Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy
InfoWars, 2 other companies tied to Alex Jones file for bankruptcy
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement