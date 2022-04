Officials said multiple bomb blasts targeted a school in a Shiite majority neighborhood in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Photo by EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Multiple explosions targeting education centers in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday killed at least six people, including students, officials said. The bombs exploded at a high school and another education center, authorities said. Advertisement

The attacks occurred in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, where many in the minority Shia Hazara community live. The group has been targeted by extremists in the past, but no one immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday's blasts.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosions targeted Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and the Mumtaz Educational Center.

ISIS-K has been attached to similar bombings since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. The group, which practice the Shiite form of Islam, are often at odds with those who follow the Shia form of Islam.

With 16,000 students, the Shaheed school is one of the largest in Kabul. Boys and girls are separately schooled there through sixth grade. Only boys progress beyond sixth grade under Taliban rules.