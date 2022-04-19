Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 19, 2022 / 12:17 PM

IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine
The entrance to the International Monetary Fund headquarters during the 2021 World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Washington, D.C., on October 12, 2021. The IMF cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023 on Tuesday. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it has slashed its worldwide growth projections for 2022 because of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IMF is projecting a 3.6% GDP rate for the current year and 2023, a drop of 0.8 percentage points in 2022 and 0.2 percentage points the following year. By comparison, global growth reached 6.1% in 2021.

Advertisement

Growth projections in the United States are expected to dip to 3.7% in 2022 after reaching 5.7% the year before. Collectively, the world's advanced economies are expected to slow from 5.2% to 3.3%.

"Global growth is expected to slow significantly in 2022, largely as a consequence of the war in Ukraine," the report said. "A severe double-digit drop in GDP is expected in Ukraine due to fighting. A deep contraction is projected for Russia due to sanctions and European countries' decisions to scale back energy imports."

RELATED Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

The report said the economic costs of war are expected to "spread farther afield through commodity markets" and trades. It noted how much the war has affected fuel and food price around the world.

"This crisis unfolds even as the global economy has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic," the IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a blog. "Even before the war, inflation in many countries had been rising due to supply-demand imbalances and policy support during the pandemic, prompting a tightening of monetary policy."

Advertisement

He said the coronavirus restrictions placed in Shanghai, one of China's largest cities and a critical global seaport, will also reverberate.

RELATED Tackling corruption is key to rebuilding Ukraine

"The latest lockdowns in China could cause new bottlenecks in global supply chains," Gourinchas said. "In this context, beyond its immediate and tragic humanitarian impact, the war will slow economic growth and increase inflation. Overall economic risks have risen sharply, and policy tradeoffs have become even more challenging."

On Monday, the World Bank said it plans to spend $170 billion to ease a projected worldwide economic slowdown. It said higher food and oil costs, fueled by Western sanctions on Russian energy are to blame, along with projected economic slowdowns across Europe and Central Asia.

RELATED IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion

Latest Headlines

Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
World News // 1 hour ago
Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
April 19 (UPI) -- Multiple explosions targeting education centers in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday killed several people, including students, officials said.
South Korea telecom firm aims to launch AI kiosks for customer service
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea telecom firm aims to launch AI kiosks for customer service
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- South Korea's largest telecom company, KT, has announced plans to launch kiosks that can communicate with humans this year.
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Tuesday called on Ukrainian troops to give up the remaining vestiges of defense in the key city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, where a steel plant was under attack.
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- A trio of U.S. agencies have issued a joint advisory to warn of escalating North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms in the wake of a $620 million heist by the secretive regime's Lazarus Group.
U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. warns of Chinese military expansion in Solomon Islands amid security pact
April 19 (UPI) -- The United States is raising alarm over a security deal in the works between China and the Solomon Islands as top diplomats head to the South Pacific in an effort to respond to Beijing's growing influence in the region.
Economists urge G20 leaders to use oligarch targeting to end tax havens
World News // 6 hours ago
Economists urge G20 leaders to use oligarch targeting to end tax havens
April 19 (UPI) -- Renowned economists are calling on G20 leaders to use their targeting of international wealth owned by Russian oligarchs as an opportunity to create a global asset registry to snuff out tax havens.
Japan OKs use of vaccine by U.S. firm Novavax
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan OKs use of vaccine by U.S. firm Novavax
April 19 (UPI) -- Japanese health officials on Tuesday authorized the use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. pharmaceutical Novavax.
U.N. humanitarian chief cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine talks after COVID-19 test
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. humanitarian chief cancels trip to Turkey for Ukraine talks after COVID-19 test
April 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations humanitarian chief was forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19 hours after stating the prospects of a pause to the nearly two-month old war were out of reach for the time being.
Israeli forces strike terrorist targets in Gaza after rocket attack
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli forces strike terrorist targets in Gaza after rocket attack
April 18 (UPI) -- Israel launched a retaliatory airstrike early Tuesday hitting Hamas terrorist group targets in Gaza after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian-controlled territory.
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
April 18 (UPI) -- The second phase of Russia's war on Ukraine has begun with the launching of a widely anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Authorities: Suspect arrested in massive San Jose Home Depot fire
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Kamala Harris announces U.S. ban on anti-satellite missile tests
Kamala Harris announces U.S. ban on anti-satellite missile tests
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Zelensky: 'Battle of Donbas' underway as Russians launch major offensive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement