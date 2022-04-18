Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2022 / 7:44 AM

Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
Relatives mourn at a funeral ceremony on Monday for a Ukrainian man who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Ukraine. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian missiles into the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday killed several people, Ukrainian officials said -- signaling that Moscow hasn't given up trying to capture key cities in the western part of the country.

Officials said the missiles hit in Lviv overnight and killed at least seven people and injured several. They targeted three military sites and an auto parts store.

Advertisement

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said the wounded civilians include a child.

The attack in Lviv came days after Russia said that it intended to focus more on eastern Ukraine and withdrew forces from several northern locations, such as Kyiv and Chernihiv. Lviv is located about 40 miles from the Ukraine-Poland border in western Ukraine.

RELATED Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership

Monday's missile strikes marked the first wartime deaths in Lviv, one of the locations where some Ukrainian fled to escape the violence in other parts of the country. Russia also recently struck a military facility in Yavoriy, near Lviv, that killed about three dozen people.

One of the locations hit by the missile strikes on Monday was a hotel that had been sheltering civilians from eastern Ukraine for weeks since the Russian war began in late February.

Advertisement

The Kremlin said on Monday that its forces attacked more than 300 targets across Ukraine, destroying four arms and military equipment depots and shooting down three planes and almost a dozen drones.

RELATED Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Meanwhile, pockets of Ukrainian forces continued to resist Russian bombardments in the southern city of Mariupol, preventing Moscow from taking complete control of the strategic port.

While Russian military officials claim that they control nearly all of Mariupol except for the Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian officials said fighting continues in other parts of the city.

"The fighting in the Left Bank district has been ongoing all day long," said Petro Andriushchenko, a Mariupol mayoral adviser, according to CNN.

RELATED Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin

"The occupiers continue to fire on and bomb Azovstal with all weapons. Realizing that the defenders are not going to give up, the occupiers' plans are clear."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has promised to "fight to the end" to keep Russia from capturing Mariupol.

In the east, Luhansk regional military leaders continued to urge residents to evacuate immediately, warning of increased Russian military activity in the province. Luhansk is one of two regions that make up what's known as the Donbas -- a pro-Moscow separatist held area in the east that's been fighting the Ukrainian government for nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, have said recently that the military has shifted its focus to eastern Ukraine in areas including the Donbas -- which Putin declared to be independent of Ukraine just days before launching the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for more weapons to turn away Russian forces and said that delays in receiving the equipment only gives Russia "permission" to kill Ukrainians.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
World News // 31 minutes ago
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
April 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Shanghai, China, have reported the first deaths in the city since it imposed a major new COVID-19 lockdown last month following a rise in infections.
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- American and South Korean forces kicked off their annual spring joint military exercises on Monday amid growing concerns over a potential nuclear weapons test by North Korea.
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
World News // 3 hours ago
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
April 18 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight launched a new offensive targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, officials said.
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine has completed an important document needed for its application for European Union membership, officials said as the war in the eastern European nation nears two months old.
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
World News // 5 hours ago
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
April 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in South Africa's eastern coast continued to rise over the weekend as rescuers searched for those still missing, said authorities who predict the disaster to be among the country's worst.
Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva have discussed post-war reconstruction efforts as the conflict in the Eastern European country nears two months old.
Israeli Islamic party suspends coalition gov't membership after weekend of violence
World News // 8 hours ago
Israeli Islamic party suspends coalition gov't membership after weekend of violence
April 17 (UPI) -- A small Islamist party in Israel said it was suspending its membership in the fractious coalition government on Sunday following a weekend of violence that erupted at a holy site between security forces and Muslims.
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
World News // 16 hours ago
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
April 17 (UPI) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first European leader to meet with Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine began, has detailed his "tough conversation
South Korea leads world in weekly COVID-19 cases; India deaths down to 76 in week
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korea leads world in weekly COVID-19 cases; India deaths down to 76 in week
April 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is trending in opposite directions in two Asian countries -- up in South Korean and down in India -- with worldwide daily cases down to 802,000 daily and deaths 2,600.
Nearly 5M refugees have fled Ukraine, U.N. data show
World News // 18 hours ago
Nearly 5M refugees have fled Ukraine, U.N. data show
April 17 (UPI) -- Nearly five million refugees, which is more than 10% of the population, have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, data from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II
British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement