Turkey on Monday said it Operation Claw-Lock overnight into norther Iraq. Photo courtesy of Turkey's Ministry of Defense/ Twitter

Turkey overnight launched a new offensive targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, officials said. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday that warplanes, helicopters and drones were launched during the night under Operation Claw-Lock, hitting shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, also known as the PKK.

The targets were located in Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions, he said, adding that ground troops followed the airstrikes.

"So far, our operation continues successfully as planned," he said in a telephone briefing, according to a statement from the ministry of defense. "The targets set in the first phase have been achieved."

A "large number" of PKK militants were "neutralized" in the attack, he said, adding that the death toll will continue to increase in the coming hours and days as Turkey seeks to secure its borders.

"Our activities will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized in order to eliminate terrorist nests as soon as possible," he said.

Turkey has repeatedly launched attacks against the PKK, which it views as a terrorist organization.

Several countries, including the United States, have designated the PKK a terrorist organization following it launching an armed separatist insurgency against Turkey in 1984.

Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu planlandığı gibi başarıyla devam ediyor. Gece boyunca terör hedefleri tam isabetle vurulurken Bordo Bereliler ve Komandolar da hem karadan hem de hava hücum harekâtları ile teröristlerin inlerine girdi. #MSB pic.twitter.com/l4Odpq2fx8— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) April 18, 2022