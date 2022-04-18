Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2022 / 8:20 AM

Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began

By Clyde Hughes
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
A girl takes a COVID-19 test in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, on Saturday. Shanghai has reported about 20,000 new cases per day recently as officials struggle to find hospital and quarantine space. Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Shanghai, China, have reported the first deaths in the city since it imposed a major new COVID-19 lockdown last month following a rise in infections.

China has seen a wave of new infections beginning in February that's been fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Shanghai imposed lockdowns beginning last month in an effort to clamp down on transmissions.

Advertisement

Officials said on Sunday that three people have died in the city since the lockdown. All three, they said, were of advanced age and were not vaccinated.

The first deaths in Shanghai since the lockdown has renewed concerns over the low rate of vaccinations among the elderly, officials said on Monday.

RELATED Shanghai residents clash with police over strict COVID-19 lockdown

Officials said the deaths -- a 91-year-old man and women who were 89 and 91 -- were all tied to underlying health conditions.

The Shanghai Health Commission said that all three people died in a hospital despite full efforts to resuscitate them.

The deaths come three weeks after officials ordered a strict lockdown in the city after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had been detected there. Millions are confined to their homes and widespread quarantines are in effect in health centers for those who test positive.

Advertisement
RELATED South Korea leads world in weekly COVID-19 cases; India deaths down to 76 in week

Shanghai has reported about 20,000 new cases per day recently as officials struggle to find hospital and quarantine space.

The impact the virus is having in Shanghai is critical to the Chinese economy. The city, which is home to about 24 million people, has a population three times the size of New York City and is greater than the entire state of Florida. The city also is home of world's busiest seaport and third-busiest cargo airport.

RELATED Lithium ion batteries going cobalt-free; nickel next on the chopping block

Latest Headlines

Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
April 18 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian missiles into Lviv on Monday killed several people, Ukrainian officials said -- signaling that Moscow hasn't given up trying to capture key cities in the western part of Ukraine.
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- American and South Korean forces kicked off their annual spring joint military exercises on Monday amid growing concerns over a potential nuclear weapons test by North Korea.
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
World News // 3 hours ago
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
April 18 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight launched a new offensive targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, officials said.
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine has completed an important document needed for its application for European Union membership, officials said as the war in the eastern European nation nears two months old.
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
World News // 5 hours ago
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
April 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in South Africa's eastern coast continued to rise over the weekend as rescuers searched for those still missing, said authorities who predict the disaster to be among the country's worst.
Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva have discussed post-war reconstruction efforts as the conflict in the Eastern European country nears two months old.
Israeli Islamic party suspends coalition gov't membership after weekend of violence
World News // 8 hours ago
Israeli Islamic party suspends coalition gov't membership after weekend of violence
April 17 (UPI) -- A small Islamist party in Israel said it was suspending its membership in the fractious coalition government on Sunday following a weekend of violence that erupted at a holy site between security forces and Muslims.
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
World News // 16 hours ago
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
April 17 (UPI) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first European leader to meet with Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine began, has detailed his "tough conversation
South Korea leads world in weekly COVID-19 cases; India deaths down to 76 in week
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korea leads world in weekly COVID-19 cases; India deaths down to 76 in week
April 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation is trending in opposite directions in two Asian countries -- up in South Korean and down in India -- with worldwide daily cases down to 802,000 daily and deaths 2,600.
Nearly 5M refugees have fled Ukraine, U.N. data show
World News // 18 hours ago
Nearly 5M refugees have fled Ukraine, U.N. data show
April 17 (UPI) -- Nearly five million refugees, which is more than 10% of the population, have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, data from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II
British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
Ever Forward container ship freed from Chesapeake Bay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement