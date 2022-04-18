Trending
April 18, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
South Korea’s Transport Ministry ordered Tesla Korea to recall 1,290 units of its Model S over safety concerns. Photo courtesy of Tesla

SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs has ordered seven automakers to recall about 54,000 vehicles over part defects.

On the list released Thursday were Hyundai Motor, Ford Sales & Services Korea, Honda Motor, Tesla Korea, BMW Korea, Volkswagen Korea and Jaguar-Land Rover Korea.

Tesla Korea was ordered to recall 1,290 units of the Model S because faulty software in the control system turned on the backup light when the car was moving forward.

The transport ministry also said it would impose a fine on Tesla.

Ford was instructed to recall almost 20,000 Explorer SUVs over problems with rear tow links at the back wheels, which the ministry said could cause safety issues.

Hyundai will have to recall more than 17,000 models of its hydrogen-powered Nexo brand as its sensor is feared to generate a failure in the warning light operations when hydrogen leaks.

Honda is set to recall more than 15,000 vehicles across five models.

The seven companies are supposed to notify vehicle owners of the details and repair the vehicles free of charge.

"Tesla Model S's issue with turning on the backup light can cause problems to drivers in the vehicles following from behind. Hence, it should be dealt with immediately," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"The issues with Hyundai Nexo are also not trivial. As the vehicle uses high-pressure hydrogen, drivers always have to worry about the possibility of a hydrogen leak," he said.

