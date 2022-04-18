Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 18, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Samsung reclaims top position in global chip market in 2021

By Nam Gyeong-sik & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Samsung reclaims top position in global chip market in 2021
Samsung Electronics, whose South Korea  headquarters is shown here, regained its top position in the global semiconductor market in 2021 for the first time since 2018, according to Gartner. Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics.

SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics nudged past Intel last year to reclaim the top spot in the global semiconductor market for the first time in three years, according to global business tracker Gartner.

Samsung Electronics saw its 2021 revenue jump 28% to $73.2 billion from a year before, garnering a 12.3% market share, according to data released Friday.

Advertisement

In comparison, Intel's 2021 revenue decreased by 0.3% year on year to total $72.5 billion, for a market share of 12.2%.

SK hynix ranked No. 3 with $36.4 billion, followed by Micron Technology with $28.6 billion, Qualcomm with $27.1 billion, and Broadcom with $18.8 billion.

RELATED South Korean companies creating AI reps -- some on social media

Gartner said that the rising demand for memory chips boosted the sales of South Korean DRAM powerhouses, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

"South Korea had the largest increase in market share in 2021 as strong growth in the memory market propelled South Korea to garner 19.3% of the global semiconductor market," Gartner research vice president Andrew Norwood said in a statement.

U.S. sanctions against Huawei and its affiliate HiSilicon led to the decreased market share of China from 6.7% in 2020 to 6.5% last year, Gartner said.

RELATED BTS management top-earning Korean business leaders in 2021

In particular, HiSilicon's revenue plummeted more than 80%, from $8.2 billion to $1.5 billion, during that period.

Advertisement

"This was a direct result of U.S. sanctions against the company and its parent company Huawei," Norwood said.

Gartner said global semiconductor revenues amounted to $595 billion in 2021, up 26.3% from a year prior. The chip shortage put pressure on the original equipment manufacturers, but the strong demand for 5G smartphones boosted the overall market.

RELATED GM will shut down Indiana plant for 2 weeks over semiconductor shortage

Latest Headlines

Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts
World News // 1 hour ago
Tesla's Model S among recalls ordered in South Korea over defective parts
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs has ordered seven automakers to recall about 54,000 vehicles over part defects.
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
World News // 2 hours ago
Shanghai reports first COVID-19 deaths since new lockdown began
April 18 (UPI) -- Officials in Shanghai, China, have reported the first deaths in the city since it imposed a major new COVID-19 lockdown last month following a rise in infections.
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian missiles hit military, civilian targets in far western Ukraine; several dead
April 18 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian missiles into Lviv on Monday killed several people, Ukrainian officials said -- signaling that Moscow hasn't given up trying to capture key cities in the western part of Ukraine.
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, April 18 (UPI) -- American and South Korean forces kicked off their annual spring joint military exercises on Monday amid growing concerns over a potential nuclear weapons test by North Korea.
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
World News // 5 hours ago
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq
April 18 (UPI) -- Turkey overnight launched a new offensive targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, officials said.
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine has completed an important document needed for its application for European Union membership, officials said as the war in the eastern European nation nears two months old.
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
World News // 6 hours ago
South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing
April 18 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in South Africa's eastern coast continued to rise over the weekend as rescuers searched for those still missing, said authorities who predict the disaster to be among the country's worst.
Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky, IMF discuss post-war reconstruction of Ukraine
April 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva have discussed post-war reconstruction efforts as the conflict in the Eastern European country nears two months old.
Israeli Islamic party suspends coalition gov't membership after weekend of violence
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli Islamic party suspends coalition gov't membership after weekend of violence
April 17 (UPI) -- A small Islamist party in Israel said it was suspending its membership in the fractious coalition government on Sunday following a weekend of violence that erupted at a holy site between security forces and Muslims.
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
World News // 18 hours ago
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
April 17 (UPI) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first European leader to meet with Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine began, has detailed his "tough conversation
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
Two juveniles dead, eight others hurt at party in Pittsburgh
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
Austria chancellor details 'tough conversation' with Putin
British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II
British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II
IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
IRS has paid $222B in tax refunds, but some filers have run into wrinkles this year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement