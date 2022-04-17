British royal family attends Easter service without Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, seen here on Easter 2019, was absent as members of the British royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Kate Middleton, gathered at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by their eldest children Prince George, who matched his father with a dark blue suit, and Princess Charlotte who wore a light blue dress like her mother.

Their youngest son Prince Louis, 3, was not present as many royals left their youngest children at home.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were in attendance with their children Lady Louise, 18, and 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Princess Eugenie walked alongside cousin Peter Phillips and his two daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla 10, while Princess Margaret's daughter Sarah Chatto was present and joined by her husband Daniel and their sons Arthur and Samuel.

The queen's granddaughter Zara and her husband, Mike, attended with their eldest daughter Mia.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has battled COVID-19 and other health issues and was last seen in public at a special Thanksgiving service celebrating the memory of her late husband Prince Philip late last month.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, went to the queen's place a the annual Royal Maundy Service on Thursday where a member of the family hands out minted coins to recognize people aged 70 and older.

The couple celebrated Easter in Scotland as they traditionally have.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the Netherlands on Sunday for the Invictus Games competition for service personnel and veterans.