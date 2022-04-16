1 killed as explosions rock Kyiv; Russia bans Boris Johnson and 12 others

1/2

A man stands on a damaged bridge Saturday in Kyiv area. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk

April 16 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others injured in an early Saturday missile strike on Kyiv as Russia announced an entry ban on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet members. "As a result of a rocket strike this morning, one person was killed, and several injured were taken to hospital in the Darnytsky district of the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post. Advertisement

City officials reported explosions in Kyiv and Lyiv early Saturday after Russia warned it was preparing to strike Ukraine's capital in retaliation for the sinking of Russia's flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva.

Saturday's Kyiv attack destroyed a "military plant," Russia's Defense Ministry said, adding that it was one of 16 targets hit in Ukrainian cities including Odessa, Poltava, and Mikolaev.

In Mikolaev, a repair shop for military equipment was hit, the Kremlin claimed.

In Lyiv, Russian SU-35 planes carried out an air raid of missile strikes on the region for more than an hour, and anti-aircraft forces destroyed four cruise missiles, regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on Telegram.

Explosions also shook Kyiv on Friday -- the 50th day of fighting since the war began -- and Russian forces said they attacked a plant there that manufactured missiles. Those explosions were the most powerful ones heard since Russian troops largely withdrew from the area two weeks ago.

In other updates Saturday, Russia's foreign ministry banned Boris Johnson and 12 other British government members from entering the country.

Other British government members banned included Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey and Attorney General Suella Braverman.

Scottish First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon and former Prime Minister Theresa May were also banned entry.

The move resulted from "unprecedented hostile action by the UK government," the Kremlin said.