Hanuman Jayanti procession pelted with stones in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, visits the Hanuman Mandir temple after the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2020. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

April 16 (UPI) -- A procession for Hanuman Jayanti, a Hindu religious festival, was allegedly pelted with stones in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on Saturday, officials said. Senior police officials told The Times of India that a "clash broke out" between two groups throwing rocks at each other that led to several injuries including police officers, as well as some torched vehicles. Advertisement

It was not immediately clear who the opposing groups were and why the violence had broken out.

Delhi Police Commissioner Shri Rakesh Asthana said in a statement that the situation is now "under control" and that law enforcement had deployed "adequate additional force" in Jahangirpuri and other "sensitive" areas.

"Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law-and-order situation and undertake patrolling," he said. "Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumors and fake news on social media."

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, called the stone-pelting incident "highly condemnable" in a statement to Twitter and said he had spoken with the region's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

"He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared," Kejriwal said.

Leaders of the nation's ruling political party Bharatiya Janata also condemned the violence on Twitter and called for investigations into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet publicly addressed the fighting.

Adesh Gupta, head of the party in Delhi, said the violence was "not a coincidence but a big conspiracy."

"I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. We demand that the culprits should be given the strictest punishment," he said.

Kapil Mishra called the incident a "terrorist act" perpetrated by "Bangladeshi infiltrators" in a statement posted to Twitter.

"The settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators is now daring to attack the citizens of India," he said. "Now it has become necessary to remove illegal infiltrators from the country by checking the papers of each of them."