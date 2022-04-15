Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 15, 2022 / 7:41 AM

Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian forces say they have attacked military factory

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian forces say they have attacked military factory
Ukrainian Sergii Kovallenko stands next to his ruined house in a village north of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital on Friday at a military manufacturing plant in the city. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Powerful explosions shook the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday -- the 50th day of fighting since the war began -- as Russian forces said they attacked a plant there that manufactured missiles.

The explosions on Friday were the most powerful in Kyiv since Russian troops largely withdrew from the area two weeks ago.

Advertisement

The attack is believed to be retaliation by Moscow for purported Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil. Russian officials said that they hit a "military factory" in the capital.

The attack came one day after Ukrainian leaders said that forces had sunk Russia's flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva.

RELATED Britain hits Chelsea FC director with sanctions over Ukraine war

Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov threatened more bombings for various targets -- including Kyiv's "decision-making centers" -- because of Ukrainian counterattacks.

"As a result of the strike on the Zhuliany Vizar machine-building plant workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, as well as anti-ship missiles," Konashenkov said, according to CNN.

Advertisement

Konashenkov said the attack was ordered because of Ukraine's attempts at "sabotage and strikes" on Russian territory.

RELATED U.S. charges Russian lawmaker, others with running disinformation scheme

The sinking of the Moskva was a significant setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, as it was one of the Russian navy's most formidable warships.

Russian officials, who have produced an avalanche of disinformation since the war began on Feb. 24, claimed that the ship sank due to a fire on board. They said nothing about a Ukrainian attack.

Ukrainian soldiers walk through destroyed Russian military machinery in the recaptured city of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv in Ukraine on April 4. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI

On Friday, Ukraine's defense ministry celebrated the sinking of the Moskva.

RELATED Russian submarines test-fire cruise missiles in Sea of Japan

"We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now," the ministry said according to The Washington Post.

Now eight weeks into the war, Moscow was said to be close on Friday to capturing Mariupol -- which would be its first major city since the fighting began. Russian troops, the reports said, have separated the last two remaining factions of Ukrainian resistance in the city.

Russian troops are now controlling those who enter and exit the city and Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said they have taken some Ukrainian troops as prisoners. He denied a mass surrender by Ukrainian troops, which Russia claimed this week.

Advertisement

The last Ukrainian forces in Mariupol have continued to fight at the city's important port and a steel factory. Much of Mariupol has been heavily damaged by Russian bombardment and Boichenko said more than 20,000 civilians have been killed there. That casualty count was not immediately verifiable, as the United Nations said this week that around 2,000 civilians have been killed in the war so far.

Also Friday, Russian forces continued shelling the separatist-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Donetsk military leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said that "almost all settlements of the Donetsk region along the front line are under attack."

Kyrylenko said that roughly a dozen civilians have been killed in Maryinka and more than 100 homes have been damaged. Russian forces said earlier this week that they had taken parts of Popasna.

Latest Headlines

More than 150 injured in clashes during Friday prayers at holy site in Jerusalem
World News // 22 minutes ago
More than 150 injured in clashes during Friday prayers at holy site in Jerusalem
April 15 (UPI) -- More than 150 Palestinians and a few Israeli police officers were injured during a six-hour clash on Friday at the Temple Mount compound in the Old City of Jerusalem -- a religious site that's often a scene of violence.
South Korea to lift most COVID-19 restrictions next week
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea to lift most COVID-19 restrictions next week
SEOUL, April 15 (UPI) -- South Korean officials announced Friday that the country would lift all COVID-19 social distancing regulations next week, except for mask requirements, for the first time in more than two years.
Enduring mystery: Multiple photos said to show iceberg that sank Titanic in 1912
World News // 2 hours ago
Enduring mystery: Multiple photos said to show iceberg that sank Titanic in 1912
It riveted the world more than a century ago, yet photographs depicting the iceberg that may have caused the greatest nautical disaster in history continue to fascinate.
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
SEOUL, April 15 (UPI) -- Hackers connected to the North Korean government were behind the theft of over $600 million in cryptocurrency from an online video game network last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
Britain hits Chelsea FC director with sanctions over Ukraine war
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain hits Chelsea FC director with sanctions over Ukraine war
April 15 (UPI) -- Eugene Tenenbaum, director of the Chelsea Football Club, has been blacklisted by the British government as it continues to target oligarchs over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Britain unveils plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain unveils plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda
April 15 (UPI) -- In an effort to combat illegal immigration, Britain has unveiled a controversial plan to relocate potentially thousands of asylum seekers who enter the island nation via the English Channel to Rwanda.
Russian submarines test-fire cruise missiles in Sea of Japan
World News // 15 hours ago
Russian submarines test-fire cruise missiles in Sea of Japan
April 14 (UPI) -- Two Russian Navy submarines test-fired cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Japanese government confirmed.
Russian flagship sinks off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
World News // 1 day ago
Russian flagship sinks off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
April 14 (UPI) -- The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet sank Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said one day after Ukraine claimed to have severely damaged the Moskva with a missile.
Police arrest 4 over plot to kidnap German health minister, topple gov't
World News // 18 hours ago
Police arrest 4 over plot to kidnap German health minister, topple gov't
April 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Germany have arrested four people accused of plotting to kidnap public figures and carry out bomb attacks in an effort to overthrow the government, prosecutors announced Thursday.
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
World News // 20 hours ago
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
April 14 (UPI) -- German authorities say that they have impounded the world's largest yacht that's connected to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, a man who faces sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian flagship sinks off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
Russian flagship sinks off Ukraine in setback for Putin's forces
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
German authorities nab world's largest superyacht owned by Russian billionaire
Miami mother charged with murder after children found dead in home
Miami mother charged with murder after children found dead in home
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
Elon Musk offers to buy rest of Twitter's shares for more than $40 billion
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
North Korean hackers pulled off $620 million crypto heist, FBI says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement