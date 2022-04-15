Trending
April 15, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years

By Doug Cunningham
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. The couple visited Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday at her royal residence in the country. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made a surprise visit to Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth II -- their first trip to Britain since they gave up their royal titles two years ago and moved to the United States.

Royal officials said the couple made the visit on Thursday on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, which begin Saturday.

Windsor Castle is the queen's official country residence in Berkshire in southern Britain.

Since departing for the United States in 2020, the royal couple hadn't returned for various reasons -- most notably Harry's concern for the security of his wife and children. The couple have two children, 2-year-old Archie and nine-month-old Lilibet. Harry sued earlier this year after a British government decision to cease paying for security during visits to Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II departs a celebration of the life of her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, on March 29. The queen has been limited in her public duties since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
The couple's visit came ahead of the traditional Easter weekend, which the 95-year-old queen has had to refrain from due to her age and being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Harry spoke publicly in a televised interview last year with Oprah Winfrey about his mental health and emotional well-being as the couple left the royal family to live in the United States.

The couple's decision to withdraw from their royal life has caused serious divisions within the royal family.

"The Windsors are a fractured family, with hurt on all sides. A brief visit is a start, but not the resolution," royal commentator Peter Hunt said in a tweet.

"It's notable that Harry and William didn't attempt to meet up -- their relationship clearly remains profoundly damaged."

The visit is also the couple's first together to Britain since Prince Philip, Harry's grandfather, died a year ago. Harry attended the funeral last April, but Markle did not.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately comment on Harry and Meghan's visit Thursday.

