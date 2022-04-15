Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise queen with first visit in 2 years

Windsor Castle is the queen's official country residence in Berkshire in southern Britain.
Since departing for the United States in 2020, the royal couple hadn't returned for various reasons -- most notably Harry's concern for the security of his wife and children. The couple have two children, 2-year-old Archie and nine-month-old Lilibet. Harry sued earlier this year after a British government decision to cease paying for security during visits to Britain.
Queen Elizabeth II departs a celebration of the life of her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, on March 29. The queen has been limited in her public duties since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
The couple's decision to withdraw from their royal life has caused serious divisions within the royal family.
"The Windsors are a fractured family, with hurt on all sides. A brief visit is a start, but not the resolution," royal commentator Peter Hunt said in a tweet.
"It's notable that Harry and William didn't attempt to meet up -- their relationship clearly remains profoundly damaged."
The visit is also the couple's first together to Britain since Prince Philip, Harry's grandfather, died a year ago. Harry attended the funeral last April, but Markle did not.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately comment on Harry and Meghan's visit Thursday.