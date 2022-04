The U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen at Playas de Tijuana on the Pacific coast. The quake late Thursday was centered off the coast near Tijuana, the USGS said. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- A moderate earthquake shook the area near the western U.S.-Mexico border late on Thursday, and the shaking could be felt from San Diego to south of Tijuana. The quake registered a magnitude of 4.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Advertisement

The USGS said the quake occurred about 13 miles west of El Sauzal, Mexico, at a depth of about 9 miles. El Sauzal is 60 miles south of Tijuana.

"It was a sharp, very quick jolt that was widely felt in San Diego," Tom Rockwell, USGS and San Diego State University geologist, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rock said the quake occurred along the Aqua Blanca fault west-northwest of Ensenada.

The USGS intensity map shows that the seismic event produced weak shaking and no damage in most affected regions. Chula Vista, Calif., Tijuana and Ensenada experienced light or moderate shaking.

Only minor damage from the quake was reported.

The Aqua Blanca fault created a 7.0-magnitude quake more than 350 years ago, which the shook most of what's now southern California. On Easter weekend in 2010, a 7.2 quake occurred near Guadalupe Victoria in Baja California.