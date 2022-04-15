More than 150 injured in clashes during Friday prayers at holy site in Jerusalem

Palestinians clash with Israeli police Friday inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, Israel, after thousands of Muslims were gathered to perform prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo by Jamal Awad/EPA-EFE
after prayers ended early Friday and some barricaded themselves inside. Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered at the site for Friday prayers during the month of Ramadan.
Dozens of people were hurt in the clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police. Friday's was the most significant violence at the mosque in almost a year.
A number of Palestinians were arrested and noon prayers for the second Friday of Ramadan continued as planned.
Forces entered the compound to restore order only after prayers had ended and Palestinians continued throwing rocks, a senior official said.
Israeli security forces watch Palestinian Muslims walk to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, on April 8. Clashes erupted there on Friday, which injured more than 150 Palestinians. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Amid calls by Jewish groups to enter Temple Mount on Friday for a Passover sacrifice, thousands of Palestinians had stayed at the mosque the night before.
The Temple Mount is a religious site that's sacred to both Israelis and Palestinians, and has often been a site of clashes over the years. Last year, clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant group Hamas there led to 11 days of fighting in Gaza. An Israeli bombing campaign killed more than 230 Palestinians, and Palestinian attacks killed at least a dozen Israelis.
United Arab List Party Chairman Mansour Abbas condemned Israeli police for their response to the clashes on Friday, saying that the police operation violated the sanctity of the Temple Mount, according to Israel National News.
Israeli security minister Omer Bar-Lev said Israel has "no interest in the Temple Mount becoming an epicenter of violence that will hurt both Muslim worshipers there and Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall," according to Haaretz.
Friday's clashes prompted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to schedule an emergency security meeting.