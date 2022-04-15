Trending
April 15, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Church bus crash kills more than three dozen people in southeast Zimbabwe

By Ashley Williams

April 15 (UPI) -- A church bus accident in Zimbabwe killed 35 people and injured 75 others, officials confirmed Friday.

The fatal crash occurred Thursday around 10 p.m. local time on the border of the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, located in the southeastern part of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Republic Police said the victims -- Zion Christian Church members -- were traveling for Easter to their Mbungo shrine in Bikita, a district in Zimbabwe's Masvingo Province.

The 106-occupant bus veered off of Jopa-Skyline Road in Chipinge and plunged into a gorge, authorities shared on Twitter.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment, with 13 being critically injured," police said in a tweet.

Twenty-nine people died at the scene of the accident and six others died in the hospital.

