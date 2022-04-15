Trending
April 15, 2022 / 10:03 AM

U.S. Republican lawmakers first to visit Ukraine since Russian invasion

By Ashley Williams
1/6
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., joined Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., in Ukraine this week to meet with officials. Pool photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Two Republican United States lawmakers became the first this week to enter Ukraine since Russia's invasion began late February.

On Thursday, Montana Sen. Steve Daines joined Ukrainian-American Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana in Kyiv, where they spoke with Ukrainian officials and visited the capital city's suburbs.

The lawmakers also traveled to the mass grave sites in the nearby city of Bucha, left devastated by Russian forces who occupied the area.

Daines, who documented the trip with photos, said he wanted the world to see the result of Russian President Vladmir Putin's invasion.

RELATED More than 150 injured in clashes during Friday prayers at holy site in Jerusalem

What they witnessed included the removal of bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, and a collapsed apartment building in Borodyanka where 21 people died, the New York Times reported.

"Nothing can substitute for actually being here, seeing it firsthand," Daines said.

The pictures he captured showed "indisputable evidence of Putin's war crimes," he said.

RELATED Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian forces say they have attacked military factory

"The images of shallow mass graves filled with civilians, women and children are heart wrenching," he said in a statement.

"America and the world need to know about Putin's atrocities against the innocent people of Ukraine now, not after time has passed and the aftermath of evil and bloodshed have been cleaned up," he said.

Daines added that the war crimes -- which have included raping Ukrainian women -- would end as soon as the United States can back Ukraine with the "lethal aid" needed to win the fight against Russia.

RELATED South Korea to lift most COVID-19 restrictions next week

Spartz, the first Ukrainian-born Congress member, sent a letter on Tuesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking to return some U.S. diplomats to Ukraine "to assist U.S. citizens and improve intergovernmental coordination."

At a Thursday briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the agency is "constantly evaluating and re-evaluating the safety and the security situation."

It plans to send U.S. diplomats to the war-torn country when it is safe to do so, Price said, adding that the lack of diplomats on the ground has not hampered the State Department's ability to consult with Ukrainian partners.

