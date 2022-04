Two Russian Navy diesel-electric submarines test-fired cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan, the Japanese and Russian governments confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Maxim Marmur/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Two Russian Navy submarines test-fired cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Japanese government confirmed. "The Pacific Fleet's two latest diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov conducted launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the submerged position against the naval target," Russian news agency TASS reported.

Both successfully hit a target that represented an enemy vessel, TASS reported.

Russian authorities said the Kalibr missiles are the same type as those used during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The missile is launched from a submarine's torpedo tube.

More than 15 Russian warships and supporting vessels, as well as naval aircraft, took part in the exercise, reports said. The exact date of the test is not clear.

In March, Japan lodged a complaint through diplomatic channels after a group of Russian navy ships passed through a strait near Hokkaido while conducting exercises related to the invasion of Ukraine.

A group of six Russian navy ships passed between Japan's northernmost prefecture and Russia's Sakhalin Island on Monday after participating in military drills, Japan's defense ministry confirmed.