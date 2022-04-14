Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 14, 2019 at 9:09 AM

On This Day: Yushu, China, earthquake kills thousands

On April 14, 2010, the devastating magnitude-7.1 Yushu earthquake staggered northwest China. Officials reported the death toll eventually surpassed 2,600, with many thousands of people injured.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On This Day: Yushu, China, earthquake kills thousands
Newspapers featuring coverage of China's national day of mourning for the victims of the Yushu earthquake go on sale in Beijing on April 21, 2010. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1775, the first slavery abolition society in North America was founded by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

Advertisement

In 1828, Noah Webster published his American Dictionary of the English Language. It was the first dictionary of American English to be published.

In 1861, the flag of the Confederacy was raised over Fort Sumter, S.C., as Union troops there surrendered in the early days of the Civil War.

In 1865, John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln during a performance of Our American Cousin at Ford's Theatre in Washington. Lincoln died the next morning. He was succeeded by Vice President Andrew Johnson.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 1918, two U.S. pilots of the First Aero Squadron shot down two enemy German planes over the Allied Squadron Aerodome in France during World War I. It was the first U.S.-involved dogfight in history. One of the pilots, Lt. Douglas Campbell, would eventually shoot down five enemy aircraft, making him the first U.S. flying ace.

In 1927, the first Volvo was produced in Sweden.

Advertisement

In 1931, King Alfonso XIII was deposed, ending 981 years of monarchical rule in Spain, and ushering in the Second Spanish Republic, the republican regime that governed Spain from 1931 to 1939.

In 1939, The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck was published.

In 1963, police broke up an Easter Sunday anti-segregation protest march in Birmingham, Ala., that saw African Americans attend services at two white churches.

In 1986, Bishop Desmond Tutu was named Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa.

In 1994, in what was called a tragic mistake, two U.S. warplanes shot down two U.S. Army helicopters in northern Iraq's no-fly zone. All 26 people aboard were killed.

In 2003, U.S. military officials declared that the principal fighting in Iraq was over after Marines captured Tikrit, Saddam Hussein's home town.

In 2008, Silvio Berlusconi swept back into power in a third term as prime minister of Italy in a new election that gave him control of both houses of Parliament.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Advertisement

In 2010, the devastating magnitude-7.1 Yushu earthquake staggered northwest China. Officials reported the death toll eventually surpassed 2,600, with many thousands of people injured.

In 2013, Nicolas Maduro was elected president of Venezuela.

In 2021, President Joe Biden announced he will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, a plan that NATO's 30 member states agreed to following a meeting with U.S. military and foreign relations leaders.

File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: China mourns quake victims UPI Archives: Damage to relics to be assessed

Latest Headlines

EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
World News // 13 minutes ago
EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with equipment and supplies worth more than $500 million.
South Africa storms, flooding kill 250 people
World News // 7 hours ago
South Africa storms, flooding kill 250 people
April 13 (UPI) -- Several days of flooding and mudslides in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has killed more than 250 people, local authorities announced Wednesday.
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion has left 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine without access to piped water while another 4.6 million people throughout the country face the risk of losing water supply, UNICEF said Wednesday.
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
World News // 13 hours ago
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
April 13 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday a decision on whether Finland will apply to join NATO could happen within weeks.
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
April 13 (UPI) -- Rescue workers in Ukraine's Donbas region saved a puppy from debris on Wednesday following an attack from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official shared on Twitter.
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 17 hours ago
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
World News // 18 hours ago
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
April 13 (UPI) -- A Briton with militant sympathies for the Islamic State terror group was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing British lawmaker David Amess in a shocking stabbing attack six months ago.
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
World News // 18 hours ago
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
April 13 (UPI) -- The presidents of three Baltic European nations and Poland made visits to Ukraine on Wednesday in a show of support against the Russian war, as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using chemical weapons
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement