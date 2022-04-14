Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 14, 2022 / 3:53 AM

EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'

By Darryl Coote
EU announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky calls for weapons to fight 'tyranny'
The European Union announced additional military equipment for Ukraine on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) said they need heavy weaponry to thwart Russia's invasion. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with equipment and supplies worth more than $500 million as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on democratic nations to arm it against tyranny.

The union's European Council adopted two measures Wednesday under its European Peace Facility, an off-budget mechanism that deals with military and defense issues, to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with some $544 million worth of personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel and lethal weapons.

Advertisement

The funds increase the EU's military contribution to Ukraine to more than $1.6 billion as Wednesday's decision follows similar ones made on Feb. 28 and March 23.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, resulting in the deaths of nearly 2,000 civilians with more than 4.6 million forced to flee the country and millions more internally displaced.

RELATED UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine

The money was announced as Russian troops are widely expected to attack eastern Ukraine.

"The next weeks will be decisive," said Josep Borrell, high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement. "As Russia prepares for an offensive on the East of Ukraine, it is crucial that we continue and step up our military support to Ukraine to defend its territory and population and prevent further suffering."

Advertisement

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden also announced an additional $800 million worth of weapons for Ukraine.

RELATED Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO

The funds were announced as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders for more weaponry as he warned that if they don't stop Russia from taking over their country, Moldova, Poland, Romania and other Baltic nations will be the Kremlin's next target.

"It could only be stopped by force of arms. It must be done now," he said in a video message. "Ukraine needs heavy artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircrafts. Anything to repel Russian repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes."

Tanks, armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems were among the weapons he said they required.

RELATED Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack

"Freedom must be armed better than tyranny," he said. "Western countries have everything to make it happen."

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Australia hits 14 Russian companies with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
World News // 25 minutes ago
Australia hits 14 Russian companies with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
April 14 (UPI) -- Australia announced additional sanctions against more than a dozen Russian state-owned companies on Thursday, as it continues to levy punitive measures against the Kremlin over its war in Ukraine.
On This Day: Yushu, China, earthquake kills thousands
World News // 2 hours ago
On This Day: Yushu, China, earthquake kills thousands
April 14 (UPI) -- On April 14, 2010, the devastating magnitude-7.1 Yushu earthquake staggered northwest China.
South Africa storms, flooding kill 250 people
World News // 9 hours ago
South Africa storms, flooding kill 250 people
April 13 (UPI) -- Several days of flooding and mudslides in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has killed more than 250 people, local authorities announced Wednesday.
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion has left 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine without access to piped water while another 4.6 million people throughout the country face the risk of losing water supply, UNICEF said Wednesday.
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
World News // 14 hours ago
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
April 13 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday a decision on whether Finland will apply to join NATO could happen within weeks.
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
April 13 (UPI) -- Rescue workers in Ukraine's Donbas region saved a puppy from debris on Wednesday following an attack from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official shared on Twitter.
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 18 hours ago
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
World News // 19 hours ago
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
April 13 (UPI) -- A Briton with militant sympathies for the Islamic State terror group was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing British lawmaker David Amess in a shocking stabbing attack six months ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
'Doughnut deflation': Krispy Kreme discounts famous glazed to match U.S. gas prices
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
First bus of migrants sent by Texas arrives in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement