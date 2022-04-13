Breaking News
New York City police arrest suspect in shooting attack at subway station in Brooklyn
April 13, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack

By Ashley Williams

April 13 (UPI) -- Rescue workers in Ukraine's Donbas region saved a puppy from debris on Wednesday following an attack from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official shared on Twitter.

Official adviser Anton Gerashchenko's video shows authorities digging through a pile of rubble, tossing bricks aside until they're able to grab and pull the small dog to safety.

A man wearing a red hard hat and gloves scoops the animal from the dirt and dust.

The puppy and its owner, who also narrowly escaped death as Russian forces shelled the region, were united following its rescue, Gerashchenko said.

The video shows the owner, who suffered minor injuries, thanking the authorities for their efforts as he holds his dog.

"Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives," wrote Gerashchenko on Twitter.

Thousands of people have died since Russia began its attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Estonia President Alar Karis, Latvia President Egils Levits and Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of solidarity against the ongoing attacks.

Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 3 hours ago
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
World News // 4 hours ago
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
April 13 (UPI) -- A Briton with militant sympathies for the Islamic State terror group was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing British lawmaker David Amess in a shocking stabbing attack six months ago.
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
World News // 5 hours ago
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
April 13 (UPI) -- The presidents of three Baltic European nations and Poland made visits to Ukraine on Wednesday in a show of support against the Russian war, as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using chemical weapons
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
World News // 1 day ago
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said they're attempting to evacuate large predators from the facility amid Russian shelling.
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
World News // 1 day ago
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said peace negotiations with Ukraine reached a "dead end," accusing Kyiv of violating previous agreements.
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine has detained a well-known prominent politician, known to be close friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he escaped from house arrest, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Ukraine defends electrical grid against Russian Sandworm cyberattack
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine defends electrical grid against Russian Sandworm cyberattack
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine successfully thwarted an attempt by Russian hackers to damage its electrical grid, the country confirmed Tuesday.
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
April 12 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
