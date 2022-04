A completely destroyed road with flood debris is seen near Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Several days of flooding and mudslides in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province has killed more than 250 people, local authorities announced Wednesday. Raining along the country's east coast stopped Tuesday, but the death toll has risen steadily as rescue crews work to dig through destroyed buildings and negotiate damaged roadways and bridges to look for survivors, The New York Times reported. Advertisement

Local officials described it as "one of the worst weather storms in the history of our country," according to BBC News.

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told the BBC that electricity and water treatment plants were "flooded out." The outlet also reported that some 900 cellphone towers were down, disrupting communications.

Residents said the storms and flooding caused more damage than previous similar events in 2017 and 2019, when leaders promised to improved the region's infrastructure to better handle such weather.

"When infrastructure fails it leads to human catastrophe," Sbu Zikode, president of Abahlali baseMjondolo, an advocacy group for shack dwellers, told the Times.

He said the flooding showed the government's "lack of political will not only to invest in the infrastructure development, but also to maintain the infrastructure that we have."