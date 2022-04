Netflix is one of several U.S. companies that have withdrawn or announced plans to withdraw from Russian markets due to Moscow's war in Ukraine. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine. The suit argues that Netflix's decision to block access to the streaming service in Russia violated their rights. It seeks about $726,000 in compensation. Advertisement

Netflix withdrew from Russia last month after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, joining a host of other foreign companies that have abandoned Russia over the fighting. It also killed plans to acquire Russian-created television shows and films.

"A law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky district court of Moscow," law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said, according to The Guardian.

"The reason for the lawsuit was a violation of Russian users' rights due to Netflix's unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia."

The law firm said 20 people are part of the class-action suit, but noted that there are dozens more applications seeking to join the legal action.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law that targets journalists and criminalizes any reports that the government considers to be phony about the fighting in Ukraine -- including calling it a "war."

Russian subscribers accounted for about 1 million of Netflix's user base of 220 million.

Netflix was already facing challenges in Russia before the invasion. In February, it refused to carry 20 Russian propaganda channels mandated by Moscow. The streaming giant joined other media companies in departing Russia due to new restrictions and the fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian State Duma proposed a 10-year ban on YouTube after its Duma television channel was effectively shut down following the Feb. 24 invasion.

