April 13, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO

By Doug Cunningham
Sanna Martin, Prime Minister of Finland. Wednesday Martin said a decision on whether Finland will apply for NATO membership is likely within weeks. Photo courtesy of Finnish Government

April 13 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday a decision on whether Finland will apply to join NATO could happen within weeks.

"I won't give any kind of timetable when we will make our decisions, but I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months," Marin said Wednesday during a joint Stockholm newsconference with her Swedish counterpart.

A Finnish Foreign Ministry news release Wednesday said, "Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland has further deepened cooperation with NATO. Finland considers it important that NATO has consistently reaffirmed its open door policy."

The Finnish government adopted a report on the changes in the security environment Wednesday and submitted it to Parliament for consideration, according to a Finnish Foreign Ministry news release.

That report does not include a recommendation one way or the other about applying for NATO membership but warns of risks due to Russia's negative view of NATO and calls for close cooperation between Finland and Sweden.

Finland and Sweden both already have NATO partnership agreements they entered in 1994 that beefed up military links with NATO but offer no security guarantees.

In the Wednesday news release, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said, "Finland retains the option of joining a military alliance and applying for NATO membership."

"The war of aggression started by Russia is a blatant violation of international law and jeopardizes the security and stability of the whole of Europe both over the short and long term," the statement said. "Russia's aggression is also a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)."

Speaking at Wednesday's joint news conference with Finland, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said, "This is a very important time in history. The security landscape has completely changed. We have to analyze the situation to see what is best for Sweden's security, for the Swedish people, in this new situation."

Andersson said during the news conference that there was no point in delaying analysis of whether it was right for Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

No NATO decision by Sweden is expected until after a security policy review is completed before the end of May.

After declaring its independence from Russia in 1917, Finland twice defended itself from Russian invasions during WWII.

Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
April 13 (UPI) -- Rescue workers in Ukraine's Donbas region saved a puppy from debris on Wednesday following an attack from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official shared on Twitter.
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 5 hours ago
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
World News // 5 hours ago
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
April 13 (UPI) -- A Briton with militant sympathies for the Islamic State terror group was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing British lawmaker David Amess in a shocking stabbing attack six months ago.
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
World News // 6 hours ago
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
April 13 (UPI) -- The presidents of three Baltic European nations and Poland made visits to Ukraine on Wednesday in a show of support against the Russian war, as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using chemical weapons
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
World News // 1 day ago
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said they're attempting to evacuate large predators from the facility amid Russian shelling.
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
World News // 1 day ago
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said peace negotiations with Ukraine reached a "dead end," accusing Kyiv of violating previous agreements.
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine has detained a well-known prominent politician, known to be close friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he escaped from house arrest, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Ukraine defends electrical grid against Russian Sandworm cyberattack
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine defends electrical grid against Russian Sandworm cyberattack
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine successfully thwarted an attempt by Russian hackers to damage its electrical grid, the country confirmed Tuesday.
