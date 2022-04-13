Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 13, 2022 / 7:37 PM

UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine

By Daniel Uria
1/4
UNICEF: 1.4 million without access to piped water in Ukraine
Russia's invasion has left 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine without access to piped water while another 4.6 million people throughout the country face the risk of losing water supply, UNICEF said Wednesday. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left millions of people at risk of losing access to their water supply, the United Nations Children's Fund said Wednesday.

UNICEF said that 1.4 million people in eastern Ukraine are without access to piped water as a result of the conflict while another 4.6 million people throughout the country face the risk of losing their water supply.

Advertisement

"Water is essential for life and a right for everyone," Osnat Lubrani, U.N. resident coordinator in Ukraine, said. "The health risks, particularly for children and the elderly, caused by water stoppages are severe, as people are forced to use dirty water sources, resulting in diarrhea and other deadly infectious diseases."

Residents in the city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks due to its strategic location, have been forced to use dirty water sources, while cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions have also been cut off from water supplies.

RELATED Biden authorizes additional $800 million in Ukrainian military aid

Another 340,000 people are at risk of losing water supply if a reservoir in Horlivka runs dry, UNICEF said.

At least 20 incidents of damage to water infrastructure have been recorded in eastern Ukraine and widespread use of explosive weapons in populated areas further threatens to collapse the water network which has already been weakened by years of less severe conflict.

Advertisement

Power cuts have also shut off water pumps, with explosion-related damage to pipelines disrupting the flow of water.

RELATED Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO

At least four water technicians have been injured in Chernihiv along with another in Karkhiv since the start of the conflict, according to the Global Water Sanitation and Hygiene Cluster, a group dedicated to improving coordination and humanitarian response in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

In response to the situation in Ukraine, the WASH Cluster has provided generators and equipment to repair damaged infrastructure to power water pumps, gathered 54.7 tons of liquefied chlorine to purify water in the Kharkiv Vodokanal water system and provided safe drinking supplies to more than 184,500 people in locations such as Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Sumy and Zakarpattia.

RELATED Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, 205 others
April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
World News // 5 hours ago
Finland, Sweden draw closer to joining NATO
April 13 (UPI) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday a decision on whether Finland will apply to join NATO could happen within weeks.
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukrainian rescue workers dig puppy from rubble after Russian attack
April 13 (UPI) -- Rescue workers in Ukraine's Donbas region saved a puppy from debris on Wednesday following an attack from Russian forces, a Ukrainian official shared on Twitter.
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 9 hours ago
Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
World News // 10 hours ago
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
April 13 (UPI) -- A Briton with militant sympathies for the Islamic State terror group was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing British lawmaker David Amess in a shocking stabbing attack six months ago.
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
World News // 11 hours ago
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
April 13 (UPI) -- The presidents of three Baltic European nations and Poland made visits to Ukraine on Wednesday in a show of support against the Russian war, as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using chemical weapons
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
World News // 1 day ago
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said they're attempting to evacuate large predators from the facility amid Russian shelling.
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
World News // 1 day ago
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said peace negotiations with Ukraine reached a "dead end," accusing Kyiv of violating previous agreements.
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine has detained a well-known prominent politician, known to be close friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he escaped from house arrest, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
Kamala Harris announces OSHA program to protect workers from heat-related injuries
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Iowa; severe weather forecast in multiple states
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, faces federal charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement