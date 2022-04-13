Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (left), with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel listening to Ukrainian President Zelensky via video-link in the House of Commons Chamber in London on March 8. Britain announced new Russian sanctions Wednesday. Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine. "In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin's war," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a statement. Advertisement

Wednesday's announcement also said Britain will ban the import of Russian steel and iron products and export of luxury goods to Russia.

"From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin's war machine in its tracks," Foreign Secretary Truss said in Wednesday's press statement.

Of the 205 newly sanctioned Russians, 178 individuals are being sanctioned in coordination with the EU for allegedly helping to prop up the "illegal breakaway regions of Ukraine," according to the statement.

The British government press statement said the 178 people include separatists, six oligarchs, close associates and employees and another 22 people.

Last week, the U.S. sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, accusing them of working in support of the Russian government.

According to the British government, sanctions imposed by the Britain and its global allies are having "deep and damaging consequences for Putin's ability to wage war."

Analysis by the British government shows Russia "is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union with £275 billion -- 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves -- currently frozen."