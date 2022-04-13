Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others

April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.
"In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin's war," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a statement.