World News
April 13, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Britain sanctions Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, 204 others

By Doug Cunningham
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (left), with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel listening to Ukrainian President Zelensky via video-link in the House of Commons Chamber in London on March 8. Britain announced new Russian sanctions Wednesday. Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Britain announced Wednesday it has newly sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, and 205 others over Russia's war against Ukraine.

"In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin's war," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a statement.

Wednesday's announcement also said Britain will ban the import of Russian steel and iron products and export of luxury goods to Russia.

"From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin's war machine in its tracks," Foreign Secretary Truss said in Wednesday's press statement.

Of the 205 newly sanctioned Russians, 178 individuals are being sanctioned in coordination with the EU for allegedly helping to prop up the "illegal breakaway regions of Ukraine," according to the statement.

The British government press statement said the 178 people include separatists, six oligarchs, close associates and employees and another 22 people.

Last week, the U.S. sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, accusing them of working in support of the Russian government.

According to the British government, sanctions imposed by the Britain and its global allies are having "deep and damaging consequences for Putin's ability to wage war."

Analysis by the British government shows Russia "is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union with £275 billion -- 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves -- currently frozen."

Latest Headlines

Dozens dead, thousands displaced in Philippines after first major storm of 2022
World News // 35 minutes ago
April 13 (UPI) -- More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by a tropical storm that slammed the Philippines a few days ago, officials said on Wednesday.
Russian subscribers sue Netflix for pulling service over Ukraine war
World News // 52 minutes ago
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers in Russia have filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for its decision to withdraw from the country over its invasion and bloody war in Ukraine.
Judge gives IS sympathizer life in prison for killing British lawmaker David Amess
World News // 1 hour ago
April 13 (UPI) -- A Briton with militant sympathies for the Islamic State terror group was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing British lawmaker David Amess in a shocking stabbing attack six months ago.
Presidents of 3 Baltic nations, Poland visit Zelensky in Ukraine to oppose Russian war
World News // 2 hours ago
April 13 (UPI) -- The presidents of three Baltic European nations and Poland made visits to Ukraine on Wednesday in a show of support against the Russian war, as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using chemical weapons
Officials rush to evacuate large predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
World News // 1 day ago
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said they're attempting to evacuate large predators from the facility amid Russian shelling.
Russia, Ukraine peace talks at 'dead end,' Putin says
World News // 1 day ago
April 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said peace negotiations with Ukraine reached a "dead end," accusing Kyiv of violating previous agreements.
Ukraine captures pro-Russian politician after escape from house arrest
World News // 17 hours ago
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine has detained a well-known prominent politician, known to be close friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after he escaped from house arrest, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Ukraine defends electrical grid against Russian Sandworm cyberattack
World News // 18 hours ago
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine successfully thwarted an attempt by Russian hackers to damage its electrical grid, the country confirmed Tuesday.
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
World News // 20 hours ago
April 12 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
Asylum seeker made 72 calls for help before stabbing British police officer
World News // 21 hours ago
April 12 (UPI) -- A Sudanese asylum seeker to Britain who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police in June made more than 70 calls asking for help, sources told BBC Scotland on Tuesday.
