Asylum seeker made 72 calls for help before stabbing British police officer

A leaked report published by the BBC on Tuesday, shows Sudanese asylum seeker Badreddin Abadlla Adam made 72 calls for help to the Home Office and its contractor before he stabbed six people at a hotel in downtown Glasgow in June and was eventually shot by police. File Photo by Patrick Pieciun/EPA-EFE







April 12 (UPI) -- A Sudanese asylum seeker to Britain who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police in June, made more than 70 calls asking for help, sources told BBC Scotland on Tuesday. Badreddin Abadlla Adam made calls to the U.K.'s Home Office, which is responsible for immigration and security. Advertisement

Adam was shot after attacking a police officer, as well as hotel staff and other asylum seekers at the Park Inn hotel in Glasgow in June 2020.

He was one of hundreds of refugees seeking asylum who were moved into hotels at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Adam was seeking asylum from his native Sudan. He ended up stabbing six people in the Park Inn hotel, including three other asylum seekers, a police officer and two members of hotel staff.

In the days and weeks leading up to the attack, Adam contacted the Home Office, its contractor Mears and Migrant Help 72 times about his health, a leaked report obtained by the BBC shows.

The Home Office report said his repeated calls were "not indicative of any elevated risk," but the overall volume of appeals "should have acted as a warning."

Advertisement

"Each of those inquiries was dealt with appropriately and in keeping with the relevant operating procedures. There was no joined-up view that allowed a comprehensive view of escalation in the nature and frequency of BA's contact," the report states.

Adam also had discussions with government staff about an assisted voluntary return to Sudan.

The Home Office has said it will not publish the report, which has some advocate groups referring to it as a cover-up.

RELATED War crimes trial begins for alleged Sudanese militia leader

"The Home Office review is a completely biased cover up attempt conducted by the very same people that caused the tragedy and created the conditions that led to it," the group Refugees for Justice wrote on Twitter, while calling for a full investigation.

The Home Office review is a completely biased cover up attempt conducted by the very same people that caused the tragedy and created the conditions that led to it.— Refugees for Justice (@refugee4justice) April 12, 2022