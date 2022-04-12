Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2022 / 2:38 PM

U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years

By Simon Druker
1/3
U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years
The USS Abraham Lincoln, pictured, is in the Sea of Japan off the Korean Peninsula for the first time since 2017. File Photo by Will Tyndall/U.S. Navy | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the group is in the Sea of Japan off the Korean coast as part of bilateral operations. It comes at a time of increased concern about North Korean missile tests and possible nuclear tests.

Advertisement

The U.S. Naval Institute's satellite tracking also shows the nuclear-powered carrier's location.

A U.S. Navy SH-60F Seahawk helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during an operation in the Pacific Ocean. File Photo by Patrick M. Bonafede/U.S. Navy/UPI

Last week, U.S. officials warned that North Korea could conduct a nuclear weapons test around the anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday on Friday. A U.S. representative said then that the anniversary is concerning in that Pyongyang "may be tempted to take another provocative action."

RELATED Australia fast-tracks long-range missile purchase over China concerns

The carrier strike group is conducting joint operations with Japan's navy.

The Lincoln's deployment marks the first time that any U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group has entered the waters between Japan and South Korea since 2017. Then, the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz carriers all moved into the sea to participate in military drills.

Advertisement

The Abraham Lincoln is the current flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, based in San Diego.

RELATED U.S. envoy: North Korea may test nuclear weapon next week

Korean military officials said that they're aware of the strike group's presence, but did not comment further, according to Voice of America.

RELATED Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland

Latest Headlines

Asylum seeker made 72 calls for help before stabbing British police officer
World News // 1 hour ago
Asylum seeker made 72 calls for help before stabbing British police officer
April 12 (UPI) -- A Sudanese asylum seeker to Britain who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police in June made more than 70 calls asking for help, sources told BBC Scotland on Tuesday.
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. State Department issues travel advisory for Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
April 12 (UPI) -- As COVID-19 cases surge in Shanghai, the United States' Department of State has asked non-emergency government personnel and their families to leave the Chinese city.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for COVID-19 lockdown parties
World News // 3 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for COVID-19 lockdown parties
April 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be fined for attending then-illegal parties at 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdown, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday.
Explosion kills 1, levels two-story building in southwest Lebanon
World News // 4 hours ago
Explosion kills 1, levels two-story building in southwest Lebanon
April 12 (UPI) -- An explosion at a building in the southwestern Lebanese town of Banaafoul on Tuesday killed the mayor's son and injured several others, officials said.
More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced by war, UNICEF says
World News // 5 hours ago
More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced by war, UNICEF says
April 12 (UPI) -- Since the fighting in Ukraine began almost two months ago, more than half of the country's child population has been displaced, according to the United Nations children's fund.
Officials rush to evacuate predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
World News // 6 hours ago
Officials rush to evacuate predators from besieged Kharkiv zoo
April 12 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv said they're attempting to evacuate large predators from the facility amid Russian shelling.
Oxfam: Ukraine war, rising prices helping to push millions more into extreme poverty
World News // 7 hours ago
Oxfam: Ukraine war, rising prices helping to push millions more into extreme poverty
April 12 (UPI) -- COVID-19 and rising energy and food prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could force 860 million people into extreme poverty by 2022's end, a report by British charity Oxfam said Tuesday.
Reports of Russian chemical weapons in Ukraine; Putin says goal is to 'help people'
World News // 7 hours ago
Reports of Russian chemical weapons in Ukraine; Putin says goal is to 'help people'
April 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials say they're investigating reports that the Russian military has used "phosphorus munitions" in the key southern port city of Mariupol, which would be the first time chemical weapons have been used.
Taiwan releases defense handbook for citizens amid China invasion fears
World News // 10 hours ago
Taiwan releases defense handbook for citizens amid China invasion fears
April 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan's military issued a civil defense handbook on Tuesday for emergencies including a military attack as concerns over China remain heightened in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Britain sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians over stoking secession
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians over stoking secession
April 12 (UPI) -- Britain sanctioned two high-ranking Bosnian-Serb politicians on accusations that their actions to stoke secession undermine the state of Bosnia and Herzegovina and threatens to undo more than a quarter century of peace.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Historic April blizzard set to pummel northern U.S.
Gunman with gas mask shoots several people at NYC subway station
Gunman with gas mask shoots several people at NYC subway station
Reports of Russian chemical weapons in Ukraine; Putin says goal is to 'help people'
Reports of Russian chemical weapons in Ukraine; Putin says goal is to 'help people'
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement