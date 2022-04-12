U.S. Navy carrier group enters Sea of Japan for first time in 5 years

A U.S. Navy SH-60F Seahawk helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during an operation in the Pacific Ocean. File Photo by Patrick M. Bonafede/U.S. Navy/UPI
The carrier strike group is conducting joint operations with Japan's navy.
The Lincoln's deployment marks the first time that any U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group has entered the waters between Japan and South Korea since 2017. Then, the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz carriers all moved into the sea to participate in military drills.
The Abraham Lincoln is the current flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, based in San Diego.
Korean military officials said that they're aware of the strike group's presence, but did not comment further, according to Voice of America.