Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada next month for queen's Platinum Jubilee

The visit to Canada next month will be the couple's first return there since 2017. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada next month a part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration, royal officials said Monday. Clarence House, the royal couple's official residence, said that the pair will visit Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa and the Northwest Territories in May. Details of the trip will be announced at a later time, they said. Advertisement

The visit next month will be the couple's first return to Canada since 2017. The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the queen's 70th year as British monarch.

A specific itinerary for the three-day trip will be released at a later date, by the Canadian Department of Heritage.

The trip ​​will be the 19th to Canada for Prince Charles and the fifth for the duchess of Cornwall. During the couple's last visit five years ago, they visited Nunavut, Ontario and Quebec.

"This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities," Canadian Governor General Mary Simon said in a statement.

As a British Commonwealth realm, Canada also recognizes Queen Elizabeth II as its monarch and head of state. During a previous trip, Charles called Canada "a place that is very dear" to he and Camilla.

The queen, who turns 96 on April 21, has taken part in limited royal duties since testing positive for COVID-19 in February. She has visited Canada more than any other country during her reign. Charles also tested positive for the second time in February.

The queen officially marked 70 years on the throne in February and four days of celebrations will be held from June 2-5.

