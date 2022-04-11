Trending
April 11, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Islamic State sympathizer found guilty of murdering British MP David Amess

By Adam Schrader
People hold a vigil for David Amess, a member of British Parliament who died after he was stabbed more than 20 times at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- A British jury found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering David Amess, a member of the British parliament, after posing as a constituent to meet with the politician in October.

Ali was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism by a unanimous jury at the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London after just 18 minutes of deliberation, Sky News reported.

Ali, 26, had told the court that he did not regret stabbing Amess more than 20 times because Parliament had voted to conduct airstrikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015, the BBC reported. He also told the court that he had wanted to join the Islamic State in Syria but that doing so was too "difficult."

"If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it," Ali said.

Tom Little, one of the prosecutors in the case, had described the attack as a "cold and calculated murder" during the trial, Sky News reported.

"It was a murder carried out by a young man who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalized Islamist terrorist," Little said. "This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes."

Ali had researched politicians including Labor leader Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace online before the attack, according to the Evening Standard.

He had taken notes on how to approach Michael Cove, the secretary for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's initiative to reduce economic disparity between social groups, while staking out his home.

But he later told police he dropped those plans to target Amess after an announcement of his one-on-one meetings with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea. Ali made an appointment with Amess by pretending he was a local healthcare worker looking for churches, the outlets reported.

Amess' aide Rebecca Hayton said that Ali had been "relaxed and chatty" before he said "sorry" and pulled out the knife to stab the politician, according to Sky News.

"I've done it because of Syria," Ali said after the attack. "I've done it because of the innocent people. I've done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die."

The sentencing for Ali, who refused to take the stand as the verdict was read, is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif voted in as Pakistan's new prime minister
World News // 7 minutes ago
Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif voted in as Pakistan's new prime minister
April 11 (UPI) -- Pakistan's parliament voted Monday for opposition coalition leader Shahbaz Sharif to head the country following former Prime Minister Imran Khan's ousting.
Mimi Reinhardt, secretary who typed up Schindler's list during WWII, dies at 107
World News // 10 minutes ago
Mimi Reinhardt, secretary who typed up Schindler's list during WWII, dies at 107
April 11 (UPI) -- Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary who typed up the famous list for Oskar Schindler that saved 1,200 Jewish people during World War II, has died, her family said. She was 107.
South Korean online video game to run on blockchain
World News // 32 minutes ago
South Korean online video game to run on blockchain
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- Kingdom Under Fire, an internationally popular South Korean online video game, will be operated on blockchain this year.
Mexican President López Obrador wins recall referendum he called for
World News // 1 hour ago
Mexican President López Obrador wins recall referendum he called for
April 11 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Sunday won a recall referendum he had called for that could have removed him from office for a "loss of trust" before the end of his term.
Zelensky asks for more help as Russia prepares for new offensive in east Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky asks for more help as Russia prepares for new offensive in east Ukraine
April 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Monday that they're bracing for a new Russian military offensive that will concentrate on the eastern region of Ukraine that's mostly controlled by pro-Moscow separatist rebels.
Hong Kong Police arrest veteran journalist on sedition charges
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong Police arrest veteran journalist on sedition charges
April 11 (UPI) -- Hong Kong authorities arrested journalist Allan Au on sedition charges Monday, local media reported, continuing the use of an archaic colonial-era law in a crackdown on freedom of expression in the semi-autonomous city.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to meet Russia's Putin on Monday
World News // 6 hours ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to meet Russia's Putin on Monday
April 11 (UPI) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, becoming the first European leader to visit with the Kremlin head since the war in Ukraine began.
World Bank says Ukraine's economy on pace to shrink by almost half this year
World News // 12 hours ago
World Bank says Ukraine's economy on pace to shrink by almost half this year
April 10 (UPI) -- Ukraine's economy is on track to shrink by nearly half this year, as Russia's invasion of raises fears of a sharp global slowdown while countries still combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
World News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily
April 10 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is continuing to subside throughout the world with cases in the past week down to slightly above 1 million a day and deaths under 3,400 though South Korea reported more than 1.5 million.
Trudeau pledges to take more Ukraine refugees as nations bolster support
World News // 21 hours ago
Trudeau pledges to take more Ukraine refugees as nations bolster support
April 10 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged further support on Sunday as countries continue taking refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
