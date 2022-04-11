Islamic State sympathizer found guilty of murdering British MP David Amess

People hold a vigil for David Amess, a member of British Parliament who died after he was stabbed more than 20 times at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- A British jury found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering David Amess, a member of the British parliament, after posing as a constituent to meet with the politician in October. Ali was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism by a unanimous jury at the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London after just 18 minutes of deliberation, Sky News reported. Advertisement

Ali, 26, had told the court that he did not regret stabbing Amess more than 20 times because Parliament had voted to conduct airstrikes in Syria in 2014 and 2015, the BBC reported. He also told the court that he had wanted to join the Islamic State in Syria but that doing so was too "difficult."

"If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it," Ali said.

Tom Little, one of the prosecutors in the case, had described the attack as a "cold and calculated murder" during the trial, Sky News reported.

"It was a murder carried out by a young man who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalized Islamist terrorist," Little said. "This was nothing less than an assassination for terrorist purposes."

Advertisement

Ali had researched politicians including Labor leader Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace online before the attack, according to the Evening Standard.

He had taken notes on how to approach Michael Cove, the secretary for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's initiative to reduce economic disparity between social groups, while staking out his home.

But he later told police he dropped those plans to target Amess after an announcement of his one-on-one meetings with constituents in Leigh-on-Sea. Ali made an appointment with Amess by pretending he was a local healthcare worker looking for churches, the outlets reported.

Amess' aide Rebecca Hayton said that Ali had been "relaxed and chatty" before he said "sorry" and pulled out the knife to stab the politician, according to Sky News.

RELATED Mexican President López Obrador wins recall referendum he called for

"I've done it because of Syria," Ali said after the attack. "I've done it because of the innocent people. I've done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die."

The sentencing for Ali, who refused to take the stand as the verdict was read, is expected to take place on Wednesday.