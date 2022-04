"Kingdom Under Fire," a popular South Korean video game, will be run on blockchain technology later this year. Image courtesy of Bloom Technology

SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- Kingdom Under Fire, an internationally popular South Korean online video game, will be operated on blockchain this year. Bloom Technology, the creator of the game, said Monday it had successfully run the game on an internally created blockchain called Locus Chain without depending on game servers. Advertisement

Kingdom Under Fire was first released in the early 2000s by South Korean companies Blueside and Phantagram in over 30 countries, drawing fans in the United States and Europe.

"I think historically, Locus Chain is the first public blockchain to operate servers for online games. It is a technological breakthrough," Bloom Technology CEO Lee Sang-yoon told UPI News Korea.

"In my view, we have proved that game services can be offered on decentralized networks and technology," he said.

Bloom Technology said it plans to enable users to play Kingdom Under Fire on the blockchain later this year.

Digital Finance Research Institute chief Moon Young-bae - a top blockchain expert in South Korea - said a growing number of services will adopt blockchain technology down the road.

"The public blockchain has strengths as a decentralized network, but it also contains downsides, such as slowing speed when the number of users increases," Moon said in a phone interview.

"Over the past few years, however, there have been several technological developments, including the securing of decentralization and speed at the same time, as demonstrated by Locus Chain. I think more innovative blockchain technologies are to follow," he said.