Austrian Chancellor to meet with Putin on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced he is to become the first European Union leader to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday. File Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, becoming the first European leader to visit with the Kremlin head since the war in Ukraine began in late February. The Austria leader announced his plans to visit Putin via Twitter. Advertisement

"We are militarily neutral, but [have] a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine," he said. "It has to stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes."

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed the trip to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Nehammer said he informed European partners including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Erdogan of his plans to visit Moscow.

The announcement was made a day after Nehammer met with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shymal, in Kyiv on Saturday.

"Austria knows what the Ukrainian people are currently suffering," he said following his meeting with Zelensky over the weekend. "We will help where we can to alleviate humanitarian suffering and end this war."

After his return to Austria on Sunday, Nehammer told reporters that while Vienna is a neutral country he will not be morally neutral when he meets with Putin, Austria's APA news agency reported.

"Anything that can be done to help the people of Ukraine [and] stop the war should be done," he said. "It's the order of the day for me to try everything."

He said that while chances of achieving a tangible goal are small he wants to act as a "bridge builder" between Moscow and Kyiv.

No leader of a European Union-member state has visited Russia since Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, resulting in nearly 1,800 civilians killed and millions displaced, internally and externally.

The war has been widely condemned by Democratic nations, including neutral Austria, imposing strict and stiff punitive sanctions against Moscow.

Late last week, Austria, which is not part of the NATO military defensive alliance, also revoked diplomatic status of four Russian diplomates, three at the Russian Embassy in Vienna and one working at the Russian Consulate General in Salzburg, becoming the latest European nation to expel Moscow employees for conducting "activities" not in accordance with their diplomatic status.

Several European nations including Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic, late last month revoked the credentials of dozens of Russian diplomatic employees on accusations they were acting as intelligence officers.

The affected staff in Austria were ordered to leave the country by Tuesday.

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo