Advertisement
World News
April 10, 2022 / 11:51 AM

Jake Sullivan downplays importance of 'genocide' label in Ukraine

By Adam Schrader
Jake Sullivan downplays importance of 'genocide' label in Ukraine
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House on March 22. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to President Joe Biden, appeared to downplay the importance of using the label "genocide" to describe the reported atrocities committed by Russian troops on the people of Ukraine.

"In my opinion, the label is less important than the fact that these acts are cruel and criminal and wrong and evil and need to be responded to decisively and that is what we are doing," Sullivan said responding to questions from CNN host Jake Tapper.

Advertisement

"And we're doing that not just by supporting international investigations and gathering evidence to hold the perpetrators all the way to the highest levels accountable. We're doing it by providing sophisticated weapons to Ukrainians that are making a major difference on the battlefield."

Sullivan said that Ukraine won the battle of Kyiv "because they faced a brave and stiff Ukrainian resistance" causing Russian forces to retreat from the northern region of the country and concentrate their efforts on the Donbas region.

RELATED Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine

"But that resistance was armed with American weapons and Western weapons that the United States of America delivered and we are proud of that," Sullivan said.

The United Nations defines genocide as committing acts "with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group." Such acts include killing members of a group of people, causing bodily harm and forcibly transferring children of the group to another people.

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told CNN on Sunday that a missile strike that killed at least 50 people in a crowded train station filled with civilians evacuating eastern Ukraine on Friday was "clearly genocide."

RELATED Pope Francis urges Easter truce in Ukraine

Cheney said that eastern European countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas are "funding that genocidal campaign."

"I understand the economic consequences to countries in Western Europe if they were to impose a kind of oil and gas embargo that the US has imposed against Russian oil and gas -- but they need to do it," she said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Sunday that the agency has recorded at least 1,793 civilian deaths including 142 children. There have been 2,439 civilians injured in the war, including 229 children.

RELATED Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes," the OHCHR said.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
April 10 (UPI) -- New satellite images show an eight-mile-long convoy of military vehicles moving south through the town of Velkyi Burluk in eastern Ukraine.
Pope Francis urges Easter truce in Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis urges Easter truce in Ukraine
April 10 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged for Russia and Ukraine to make an Easter truce as people in the war-torn country prepare for the Christian holy week.
COVID-19 restrictions block French voters in Shanghai from casting ballots
World News // 15 hours ago
COVID-19 restrictions block French voters in Shanghai from casting ballots
April 9 (UPI) -- French voters living in Shanghai, China won't be able to vote in the first round of their country's presidential election due to COVID-19 lockdown protocols.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted after no-confidence vote
World News // 17 hours ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted after no-confidence vote
April 9 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a unanimous no-confidence vote in Parliament early Sunday.
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- Moscow has tapped Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine amid a reorganization to unify the military command structure and change its war tactics, reports said Saturday.
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
World News // 21 hours ago
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
April 9 (UPI) -- A British man and a French woman have been rescued by Malaysian authorities and a teen is presumed dead after a group of divers drifted at sea for more than two days.
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
World News // 22 hours ago
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
April 9 (UPI) -- Continuing the European outreach to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv Saturday to present a new package of financial and military assistance to the besieged country.
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
April 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that the perpetrators of a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine would be held accountable as fighting raged Saturday on three fronts.
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after visiting the town of Bucha on Friday.
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
World News // 2 days ago
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
April 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced new sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in response to the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
Satellite images show eight-mile-long Russian convoy in eastern Ukraine
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
Texas woman charged with murder for self-abortion released on bail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement