April 10, 2022 / 1:06 PM

France takes to polls in first round of presidential elections

By Daniel Uria
Voters line up to cast their ballots next to voting booths on the first round of presidential elections in Paris on Sunday. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- French voters went to the polls on Sunday in the first round of elections as a wide range of candidates seek to unseat incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, a centrist, as well as far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon are the front-runners to advance from the field of 12 to the run-off on April 24 that will see the top two candidates face off.

As of 5 p.m. local time, voter turnout was 65%, down 4% from the previous election in 2017 with abstention expected to reach 26.5%, up more than 4% from the first round of the last election and just short of the record of 28.4% in 2002.

The latest polling averages showed Macron with 26% of the vote in the first round, followed by Le Pen at 23% and Melenchon with 17% while the rest of the field polled in single digits.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a central issue leading up to the election.

Macron has seen his support increase as he has been a central figure negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the violent war and work with NATO and the European Union.

His support has waned some in the lead-up to the election as he declined to participate in debates with other candidates and did not deliver campaign speeches.

Le Pen, who has sought to portray a more moderate stance after being soundly defeated by Macron in the 2017 election, has distanced herself from Putin and softened her hardline immigration policies to allow Ukrainian refugees.

Amid the high abstention rates experts have speculated that Melenchon could outpace his polling numbers as left-leaning voters may abandon their candidates and cast their ballots for him instead.

"On Sunday, France will speak to the world. Vote!" Melenchon urged on Twitter.

Macron, who cast his ballot in the seaside town of Le Touquet, encouraged his supporters to not be made complacent by pools that "say it's impossible, unthinkable" that he would fail to reach the second round.

