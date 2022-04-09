Advertisement
April 9, 2022 / 9:53 AM

Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages

By Don Jacobson
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
A shell crater on a damaged bridge in the recaptured city of Makariv, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that the perpetrators of a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine would be held accountable as fighting raged Saturday on three fronts.

In a Facebook message posted late Friday, Zelensky said the shelling of the train station in Kramatorsk that killed at least 50 people and injured dozens more would be among the war crimes that will be addressed at a future tribunal, which, he said, "is bound to happen."

"All the efforts of the world will be aimed to establish every minute: who did what, who gave orders," he said. "Where did the rocket come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the strike was coordinated?

"Responsibility is inevitable," the president declared.

The eastern Donbas region again came under Russian fire Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said, as military officials claimed invading troops have sustained heavy losses in the northern Kharkiv region.

A woman was killed during Russian shelling in Severodonetsk, located about 50 miles northwest of the separatist-held regional capital of Luhansk City, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said in Facebook post.

Four others were injured in nearby Rubizhne after Russian forces shelled a residential building, while a mass fire ignited by the destruction of a gas station was burning in the city of Lysychansk, Gov. Serhiy Haidai wrote.

"Extinguishing [the blaze] was not possible due to Russian shelling," the governor wrote.

Russian forces in recent days have shifted resources and strategy away from Kyiv to eastern Ukraine's Donbas region to establish control of the breakaway enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk -- two pro-Russia, separatist-held regions that were a prelude to the invasion on Feb. 24.

Russia had stationed troops near the border with eastern Ukraine for months, and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared those regions to be independent just days before launching the invasion.

Meanwhile in the northern Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine's second-largest city, fighting continued as Russian troops attempted to relocate from there to the Donbas, regional military leader Oleh Syniehubov said Saturday on Telegram.

Russian forces, he claimed, are suffering "great losses of equipment and manpower every day" as Ukrainian fighters battle Russian efforts to bypass their positions around the city of Izium.

Russian invaders launched about 50 strikes on the Kharkiv region on Friday using artillery systems, mortars, tanks and multiple rocket launcher systems, Syniehubov said.

Fierce battles also continued in the southern city of Mariupol, but Russian invaders have not been able to achieve any significant advance inside the city, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko.

"The battle for Mariupol is in full swing and the occupiers do not have significant progress in the middle of the city," he said in a Telegram post, adding that Russian troops are removing bodies from streets, preparing to destroy them in mobile crematoriums.

"Russian occupiers are using large warehouse refrigerators to keep bodies," he wrote. "The cremation area is under enhanced security, making it actually impossible to obtain visual evidence from the inside."

As the fighting raged, Zelensky on Saturday met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv.

"Discussed with Karl Nehammer strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, supporting the energy, oil embargo on the aggressor, our EU membership," the Ukrainian President's Office said on Facebook. "The world must do everything it can to stop war. We appreciate Austria's support on this journey."

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Destroyed buildings stand in Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 5, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after visiting the town of Bucha on Friday.
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
World News // 1 day ago
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
April 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced new sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in response to the war in Ukraine.
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
World News // 1 day ago
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
World News // 22 hours ago
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to develop a remote-controlled vessel by 2025 and a fully autonomous ship by 2030.
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday said that it was able to disrupt some cyberattacks from Strontium, a Russia-connected group that has been targeting Ukraine.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday that they have hunted down and killed a Palestinian man they say opened fire in a crowded Tel Aviv bar several hours earlier, an attack that killed at least three people.
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
World News // 1 day ago
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
April 8 (UPI) -- Food prices around the world have reached their highest mark since a United Nations agency started tracking them in 1990, marking yet another fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
World News // 1 day ago
Russian Nobel Prize-winning editor attacked with red paint on train
April 8 (UPI) -- Russian Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked with red paint as he traveled in a train car from Moscow to Samara.
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6
April 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a military camp in central Africa has killed a half-dozen people and injured several others, authorities said on Friday.
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
World News // 1 day ago
2 shot, killed in Tel Aviv; gunman at large
April 7 (UPI) -- Two people were shot and killed at the busy hub of Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, Israeli officials said.
