Advertisement
World News
April 9, 2022 / 5:48 PM

Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine

By Adam Schrader
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of the Russian Army's southern military district, is pictured far right with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) in 2020 onboard the Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser watching drills in Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine in 2014. File Photo by Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Moscow has tapped Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine amid a reorganization to unify the military command structure and change its war tactics, reports said Saturday.

Senior Western officials, who were not identified, have told The New York Times and the BBC that Dvornikov, the commander of Russia's southern military district, has been selected to oversee the poorly coordinated Russian troops which have suffered incredible resistance from Ukrainian forces

Advertisement

.It was not immediately clear if the sources that spoke with both outlets are the same source and Russia has not yet confirmed the leadership change.

Russian forces have struggled to achieve their military objectives in Ukraine such as capturing the capital of Kyiv because the country's troops had been commanded from Moscow without a central leader on the battlefield, a senior U.S. official told The New York Times.

Advertisement
RELATED British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit

The senior official who spoke with the BBC confirmed that each Russian unit had previously been commanded separately. Dvornikov will now unify the Russian forces under a central commander in Ukraine.

"That particular commander has a lot of experience of operations of Russian operations in Syria. So we would expect the overall command and control to improve," the source told the BBC.

The appointment of Dvornikov, who has been described as the "Butcher of Syria" and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's favorite generals, has also raised concerns that the war in Ukraine will turn bloodier.

RELATED Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages

Dvornikov gained notoriety in 2015 for ordering the bombings of Aleppo which killed thousands of people including 200 children, The Telegraph noted. He also helped develop Russia's strategy for targeting civilian infrastructure like bakeries and hospitals.

The Institute for the Study of War, a thinktank based in Washington, D.C., said in a report analyzing the lessons learned by the Russian military in Syria that Dvornikov had previously said that demoralization and command inefficiency were pervasive in the Syrian Arab Army throughout that conflict.

After Syria, Russian military leaders including Dvornikov determined that Russia had "effectively coordinated precision strikes with tactical units in urban operations, using both aircraft and Kalibr cruise missiles in a close-support role," according to the thinktank.

Advertisement
RELATED European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine

"Russian officers and analysts additionally highlight Russia's ability to disrupt enemy supply lines and logistics with precision weapons as a key lesson from Syria," the report reads. "Dvornikov credited the coordinated Russian effort to destroy anti-Assad supply chains with disrupting opposition offensive capabilities and giving the pro-regime coalition the operational initiative in early 2016."

News of Dvornikov's appointment came as a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine where dozens of people were killed as thousands were waiting to evacuate.

The Syrian Revolution Network, a group that has opposed the Russian-backed government of President Bashar al-Assad, condemned Russia for its appointment of Dvornikov over troops in Ukraine and the general's "genocidal" tactics.

"Having failed in #Ukraine so far, except for committing war crimes, Putin has appointed a new commander of the Southern Military District, General Alexander Dvornikov, with extensive experience in committing heinous genocidal crimes against defenseless civilians in #Syria," the group tweeted.

Dvornikov has led the southern military district since 2016. He has been awarded the title Hero of the Russian Federation by the Kremlin.

Latest Headlines

British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
World News // 3 hours ago
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
April 9 (UPI) -- A British man and a French woman have been rescued by Malaysian authorities and a teen is presumed dead after a group of divers drifted at sea for more than two days.
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
World News // 3 hours ago
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
April 9 (UPI) -- Continuing the European outreach to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv Saturday to present a new package of financial and military assistance to the besieged country.
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
April 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that the perpetrators of a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine would be held accountable as fighting raged Saturday on three fronts.
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after visiting the town of Bucha on Friday.
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
World News // 1 day ago
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
April 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced new sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in response to the war in Ukraine.
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
World News // 1 day ago
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to develop a remote-controlled vessel by 2025 and a fully autonomous ship by 2030.
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday said that it was able to disrupt some cyberattacks from Strontium, a Russia-connected group that has been targeting Ukraine.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man they say killed 3 in Tel Aviv terror attack
April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday that they have hunted down and killed a Palestinian man they say opened fire in a crowded Tel Aviv bar several hours earlier, an attack that killed at least three people.
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
World News // 1 day ago
United Nations: Food price index jumps to highest level
April 8 (UPI) -- Food prices around the world have reached their highest mark since a United Nations agency started tracking them in 1990, marking yet another fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
Arizona death row prisoner too incompetent for execution, lawyers say
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement