British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea

April 9 (UPI) -- A British man and a French woman have been rescued by Malaysian authorities and a teen is presumed dead after a group of divers drifted at sea for more than two days, Malaysian officials announced Saturday. Adrian Peter Chesters, a 46-year-old diver from Britain, was rescued around 1 a.m. on Friday with 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina of France by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. Advertisement

The two divers were a part of a group of four that had gone missing Wednesday near the small island of Tokong Sanggol. Adrian Chesters and Molina were found by local fishermen, who alerted authorities, and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the MMEA said in a statement.

Kristine Grodem, a 35-year-old diving instructor from Norway, had been leading the group during training to obtain a diving license and was found safe by a tug boat on Thursday about 22 miles south from where the group went missing.

Photos show that Grodem was taken by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. She told authorities that the group had resurfaced together and could not find their boat and that she became separated from the three other divers when she was caught in strong currents.

Adrian Chesters' son Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, has not been found, officials said. Local news outlet The Malaysian Reserve has since reported that search and rescue efforts for Nathen have been called off.

Malaysian police officials told Sky News that Adrian Chesters confirmed his son died at sea and that Indonesian officials are now conducting search and recovery efforts.

Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told the outlet that officials believe "there is a high likelihood that he is no longer in Malaysian waters based on the movement of sea currents."