Advertisement
World News
April 9, 2022 / 9:51 PM

COVID-19 restrictions block French voters in Shanghai from casting ballots

By Calley Hair
1/2
COVID-19 restrictions block French voters in Shanghai from casting ballots
A man wearing protective gear stands in front of a compound under quarantine in Shanghai, China on March 31, 2022. A French polling station in Shanghai will remain closed due to pandemic lockdowns on Sunday, blocking nearly 5,000 French voters from casting ballots. Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- French voters living in Shanghai, China won't be able to vote in the first round of their country's presidential election due to COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

In a statement from the French Embassy in China, officials cited "exceptional circumstances" that make it impossible for the polling station in Shanghai to open. Shanghai encompasses approximately 26 million people, including 4,848 registered French voters.

Advertisement

Polling stations in five other cities in China -- Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Hong Kong -- will open as scheduled, the embassy states. A sixth station in Shenyang will also open, though it will be subject to local traffic restrictions.

French citizens are headed to the polls Sunday to vote in the first round to choose their next president. The field of 12 candidates spans the political spectrum and includes the incumbent, President Emmanuel Macron, as well as third-time candidate Marine Le Pen.

The top two vote-getters will advance to a second round of voting scheduled for April 24. The winner will be in charge of managing the European Union's second-largest economy, as war rages on the eastern side of the continent in Ukraine.

Shanghai is caught in the throes of its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. The city recorded a daily record of more than 21,000 new cases on Friday, the New York TImes reports, bringing the total since last month to more than 130,000. Officials are imposing strict limitations on movement within the city to combat the surge.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted after no-confidence vote
World News // 3 hours ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted after no-confidence vote
April 9 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a unanimous no-confidence vote in Parliament early Sunday.
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- Moscow has tapped Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine amid a reorganization to unify the military command structure and change its war tactics, reports said Saturday.
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
World News // 7 hours ago
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
April 9 (UPI) -- A British man and a French woman have been rescued by Malaysian authorities and a teen is presumed dead after a group of divers drifted at sea for more than two days.
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
World News // 8 hours ago
British PM Johnson unveils new economic, military aid in Ukraine visit
April 9 (UPI) -- Continuing the European outreach to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv Saturday to present a new package of financial and military assistance to the besieged country.
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky vows accountability for train station shelling as Ukraine fighting rages
April 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that the perpetrators of a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine would be held accountable as fighting raged Saturday on three fronts.
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission president meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv after visiting the town of Bucha on Friday.
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
World News // 1 day ago
Britain sanctions Putin's daughters; U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder
April 8 (UPI) -- The British government announced new sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in response to the war in Ukraine.
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
World News // 1 day ago
At least 50 dead in Russian missile strike on evacuees at Ukraine train station
April 8 (UPI) -- A Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday where thousands of people were waiting to evacuate, Ukrainian authorities said, killing dozens and drawing new outrage.
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to develop unmanned ships
SEOUL, April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to develop a remote-controlled vessel by 2025 and a fully autonomous ship by 2030.
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Microsoft says it disrupted cyberattacks from Russia aimed at Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft on Thursday said that it was able to disrupt some cyberattacks from Strontium, a Russia-connected group that has been targeting Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
Moscow taps Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to command Russia forces in Ukraine
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
South Carolina sets execution date; prisoner to choose firing squad or electric chair
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Gridiron Club: 53 guests at annual dinner test positive for COVID-19
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
Owner, 2 family members killed during Ga. shooting range robbery
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
British, French divers rescued, teen dead in Malaysia after drifting at sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement