April 8, 2022 / 9:04 AM

Explosion at Congo military camp kills at least 6

By Clyde Hughes

April 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a military camp in central Africa has killed a half-dozen people and injured several others, authorities said on Friday.

The blast occurred late on Thursday at a bar located in the camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Officials said at least six people were killed and about 15 were hurt.

The cause wasn't immediately clear, but there are reports that it was an intentional attack.

The Congolese military has been in an ongoing battled with various rebel forces throughout the country, but no one immediately claimed responsibility.

"In view of the impact of the explosions, I believe that it must be an improvised explosive device," General Constant Ndima Kongba, governor of North Kivu, said according to Africa News. "Only scientists will be able to determine what the device was."

In a translated post on Twitter, Congolese communications minister Patrick Muyaya acknowledged that an investigation has begun.

The ministry said officers with the 34th Military Region, including a lieutenant colonel, his wife and a captain were among the dead -- as are the bar's owner and a 12-year-old child.

The blast was the second at the military camp, located in the North Kivu regional capital of Goma, in the past year. A child died and three others injured in a fire that caused an explosion at the camp's theater last June.

